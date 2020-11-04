Win It Wednesday presented by SessionHow does Win It Wednesday work?Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Session prize pack.Prize Details:
Session Prize Pack Details:
Session is offering an awesome prize package with A38 Aluminum Rims with 36.8 mm of inner width, perfect for enduro, trail and e-bikes. One pair of Defender, Session’s anti pinch, rim protector and a pair of Safe Plug, Session’s puncture repair kit that also works as a bar end, so you never forget it at home.
MSRP: $407 total
Learn more at sessioncomponents.com
