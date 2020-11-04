Win It Wednesday presented by Session



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Session prize pack.

Prize Details:



Session Prize Pack Details:



Session is offering an awesome prize package with A38 Aluminum Rims with 36.8 mm of inner width, perfect for enduro, trail and e-bikes. One pair of Defender, Session’s anti pinch, rim protector and a pair of Safe Plug, Session’s puncture repair kit that also works as a bar end, so you never forget it at home.



MSRP: $407 total



Learn more at sessioncomponents.com

Session is offering an awesome prize package with A38 Aluminum Rims with 36.8 mm of inner width, perfect for enduro, trail and e-bikes. One pair of Defender, Session’s anti pinch, rim protector and a pair of Safe Plug, Session’s puncture repair kit that also works as a bar end, so you never forget it at home.MSRP: $407 totalLearn more at

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Session, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)