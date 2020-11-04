Win It Wednesday presented by Session



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Session prize pack.

Prize Details:


Session Prize Pack Details:

Session is offering an awesome prize package with A38 Aluminum Rims with 36.8 mm of inner width, perfect for enduro, trail and e-bikes. One pair of Defender, Session’s anti pinch, rim protector and a pair of Safe Plug, Session’s puncture repair kit that also works as a bar end, so you never forget it at home.

MSRP: $407 total

Learn more at sessioncomponents.com


Enter Here








*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Session, you may unsubscribe at any time.

Contest Terms and Conditions


**November 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 24, 2020 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Win It Wednesday Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Lousa World Cup DH 2020 - Round 3
94745 views
Final Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
93183 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 3
77859 views
Dangerholm vs. Kapfinger: The World's Finest DH Bike Challenge - Pinkbike Poll
69559 views
Qualifying Results: Lousa DH World Cup 2020 - Round 4
67103 views
What Was Loic Bruni Adjusting on His Fork in Lousa?
59811 views
Pole Bicycles' CEO Resigns, Company Founder Leo Kokkonen to Take Leading Role
56334 views
Update: Atherton Bikes Seeking Around £600,000 in Crowd Funding Investment
46149 views

6 Comments

  • 5 0
 I Feel it I'm definitely gonna win this time!.............maybe not!.......... No think positive I got this!
  • 3 0
 looks like a session
  • 1 0
 For once it does.
  • 2 0
 hAs aNyOnE eVeR wOn OnE oF tHeSe?
  • 1 0
 in my dreams yes
  • 1 0
 And what's the point of the rims without hubs? Next it's going to be a bar+stem+fork combo with no axle.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010333
Mobile Version of Website