Win It Wednesday presented by Vittoria



How does Win It Wednesday work?

Simply enter your name below and click "Enter" for your chance to win a Vittoria prize pack!

Prize Details:



Vittoria Syerra Details:



Vittoria’s Syerra is the choice of aggressive riders who seek backcountry performance and dependability, in a sensibly lightweight package that punches well above its weight. Designed for the most demanding XC courses, as well as for all-day adventures, climbing over mountain passes, and descending technical terrain, the Syerra is Vittoria’s best match for the increasingly popular Down-Country mountain bike segment.



Because of its increased robustness, the Syerra allows riding technical and demanding XC trails with more confidence, fun and peace of mind. Because of the increased comfort it delivers, the Syerra is also a solid choice for light Trail use and long mountain rides. Syerra’s tread profile shares design-DNA of both Agarro and Mazza, but with reduced weight and improved rolling performance. The pronounced shoulders and a defined side-channel provide assured cornering bite and early engagement, allowing the progressive sipe-width to hold off-camber lines with ease.



Generous spacing combines with strategically placed tread surface siping, allowing the Syerra to scramble up loose rock faces, and self-clean on the next revolution. These sipes are built into Vittoria’s step-ramp tread blocks, allowing the tire to maintain speed, while still providing a sharp effective edge for climbing and braking.



By using a durable Tubeless Ready casing, supported with Anti Pinch Flat APF sidewall inserts, the Syerra is much more robust and durable than the classic XC tire you are used to with little effect on weight.

The end result is a quiver-killer tire, that climbs as well as it descends.



Learn more



Prize Pack:

2x Syerra Down-Country Tires ($77.99 each)

2x Air Liner MTB ($49.99 each)

1x 250 ml Universal Sealant ($12.99)



Vittoria’s Syerra is the choice of aggressive riders who seek backcountry performance and dependability, in a sensibly lightweight package that punches well above its weight. Designed for the most demanding XC courses, as well as for all-day adventures, climbing over mountain passes, and descending technical terrain, the Syerra is Vittoria’s best match for the increasingly popular Down-Country mountain bike segment.Because of its increased robustness, the Syerra allows riding technical and demanding XC trails with more confidence, fun and peace of mind. Because of the increased comfort it delivers, the Syerra is also a solid choice for light Trail use and long mountain rides. Syerra’s tread profile shares design-DNA of both Agarro and Mazza, but with reduced weight and improved rolling performance. The pronounced shoulders and a defined side-channel provide assured cornering bite and early engagement, allowing the progressive sipe-width to hold off-camber lines with ease.Generous spacing combines with strategically placed tread surface siping, allowing the Syerra to scramble up loose rock faces, and self-clean on the next revolution. These sipes are built into Vittoria’s step-ramp tread blocks, allowing the tire to maintain speed, while still providing a sharp effective edge for climbing and braking.By using a durable Tubeless Ready casing, supported with Anti Pinch Flat APF sidewall inserts, the Syerra is much more robust and durable than the classic XC tire you are used to with little effect on weight.The end result is a quiver-killer tire, that climbs as well as it descends.Learn more here 2x Syerra Down-Country Tires ($77.99 each)2x Air Liner MTB ($49.99 each)1x 250 ml Universal Sealant ($12.99)

Enter Here

*By checking the box you agree to signing up to receive email news from Vittoria, you may unsubscribe at any time.

**October 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (“PST ”) to November 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM PST (the “Contest Period”)