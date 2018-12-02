Win Leatt's DBX 4.0 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

The helmet that will meet every challenge! Uphill, downhill, electric or manpower. You name it, we’ve got you covered with our new 4.0 helmet. We’ve combined a lightweight, full-face design with outstanding ventilation, our 360° Turbine Technology, and our favorite Fidlock buckle – giving you more confidence, more opportunity and every ounce of protection that you demand. This helmet is in a class of its own!





• Polymer compound shell in two sizes

• Removable mouthpiece

• 360° Turbine Technology reduces up to 30% of head impact at concussion level and reduces up to 40% of rotational acceleration to head and brain

• In-molded EPS + EPO impact foam for superior energy absorption

• Maximized ventilation with 22 vents

• Fidlock magnetic closure system

• New DRI-LEX® moisture-wicking, breathable, anti-odor and washable inner liner

• Visor with breakaway function adds to the safety of the helmet and offers rotational reduction in a crash



MSRP: $229.99 USD



www.leatt.com

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.

sign up here

There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.

Happy Holidays!

