Win Leatt's DBX 4.0 Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

The helmet that will meet every challenge! Uphill, downhill, electric or manpower. You name it, we’ve got you covered with our new 4.0 helmet. We’ve combined a lightweight, full-face design with outstanding ventilation, our 360° Turbine Technology, and our favorite Fidlock buckle – giving you more confidence, more opportunity and every ounce of protection that you demand. This helmet is in a class of its own!
• Polymer compound shell in two sizes • Removable mouthpiece • 360° Turbine Technology reduces up to 30% of head impact at concussion level and reduces up to 40% of rotational acceleration to head and brain • In-molded EPS + EPO impact foam for superior energy absorption • Maximized ventilation with 22 vents • Fidlock magnetic closure system • New DRI-LEX® moisture-wicking, breathable, anti-odor and washable inner liner • Visor with breakaway function adds to the safety of the helmet and offers rotational reduction in a crash
