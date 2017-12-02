Win One of 20 Fabric Box Hunt Giveaways - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

SPONSORED

Dec 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent Banner Dec 2 - Fabric

Prize Details:

Join the hunt! Over the past few months Fabric has been giving away over 300 limited edition gift boxes jammed full of exclusive Fabric products and collaboration items with some of the coolest brands out there. You can join the hunt at events (following clues from Fabric's Instagram channel) and here at Pinkbike. Last chance to win one of these boxes.

So what's in the box?

- Exclusive Fabric Scoop Titanium Team Saddle
- Exclusive Fabric Lock-on Grips
- Exclusive Fabric Black Chamber tool
- Exclusive Fabric Tool Keg
- Fabric Waterbottle
- Fabric Microbar Pump


Advent Prizing Dec 2 - Fabric

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account. If you don't have one, you can sign up here.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @Fabric


1 Comment

  • + 1
 Free is a good deal.

Post a Comment



