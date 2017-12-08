SPONSORED

Win One of Five SDG Combo Packages - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Dec 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Advent header day 8 SDG

Prize Details:

Stand out with SDG’s latest collab saddle and new grip technology for 2018 - the “Chepi” Duster P Mtn Ti and Slater Lock-On Grips.

New Chepi Duster P Mtn Ti Saddle:

- Angie Hohenwarter Edition – Illustration by Andreas Preis
- Sublimated Fox Graphics on Nylon PU Coated Cover w/ Kevlar Sides
- Flat Forward Design, Peri-Canal Relief and Nose Platform
- Lightweight EVA Foam, Ti-Alloy Rails: 285mm x 140mm, 225g

New Slater Lock-On Grips:

- Unique, 1 Piece Integrated Lock-On Grip Tech
- Lightweight, Dual Density Design, Only 42g
Tapered & Slotted Inner Core Prevents Slippage30-32mm, Ovalized, Mid-Density Compound
Proven Diamond Pattern w/ Protective Ends

Advent Dec 8 Prizing - SDG

sdgcomponents.com.

To be eligible, you must be logged into your Pinkbike account.


There will be new prizes revealed every day in the lead up to Dec 25th so check the Advent Calendar daily on the front page of Pinkbike and make sure you enter for a chance to win.

Winners will be notified via the email associated with their Pinkbike account within 48 hours of their name being drawn.
Happy Holidays!

MENTIONS: @SDG-COMPONENTS


6 Comments

  • + 9
 On the eighth day of Christmas, My true love gave to me, Eight grippy saddles, Seven Joystick jumbles, Six Kore components, Five POC protectives, Four hides of Lizards, Three Droppers dropping, Two Fabric box sets, And a SRAM GX on a Production Privee
  • + 0
 never disappoints Smile keep it up
  • + 2
 Thought I read eight grippy grippies... Might just be a tad tired lol
  • + 1
 @Redshift now is your Que!!
  • + 1
 Fucking pervert gooch sniffing fox.
  • + 0
 XD I should be studying for finals... :[

