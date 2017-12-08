Win One of Five SDG Combo Packages - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway



Prize Details:



Stand out with SDG’s latest collab saddle and new grip technology for 2018 - the “Chepi” Duster P Mtn Ti and Slater Lock-On Grips.



New Chepi Duster P Mtn Ti Saddle:



- Angie Hohenwarter Edition – Illustration by Andreas Preis

- Sublimated Fox Graphics on Nylon PU Coated Cover w/ Kevlar Sides

- Flat Forward Design, Peri-Canal Relief and Nose Platform

- Lightweight EVA Foam, Ti-Alloy Rails: 285mm x 140mm, 225g



New Slater Lock-On Grips:



- Unique, 1 Piece Integrated Lock-On Grip Tech

- Lightweight, Dual Density Design, Only 42g

Tapered & Slotted Inner Core Prevents Slippage30-32mm, Ovalized, Mid-Density Compound

Proven Diamond Pattern w/ Protective Ends





