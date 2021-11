Win Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Bike to Support BC Flood Relief

Reece Wallace is donating and raffling off this custom painted 2021 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 to support flood relief efforts and victims in southern British Columbia.

Words: Reece Wallace

Catastrophic flooding in Abbotsford, BC

For the past few months, I've been living in Abbotsford which is now the epicentre of flooding in British Columbia. Nearly the entire Abbotsford prairie region (Sumas Prairie) is under water and thousands have been displaced losing their homes, farms, and businesses. With another 100mm of rain over the weekend, there is no immediate relief in sight as water levels continue to rise forcing more evacuations and infrastructure damage. — Reece Wallace

Fundraising Raffle Details

Bike Details:

Frame: Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 0 carbon, size medium

Fork: DVO Onyx SC 170mm

Shock: DVO Jade X 450lb light weight steel spring

Cranks: SRAM Descendant Eagle DUB carbon

Derailleur: SRAM AXS X01 Eagle 12-speed wireless

Cassette: SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed

Chain: SRAM X01 12-speed

Dropper: SRAM Reverb AXS wireless

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Rotors: SRAM Centreline 200mm

Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro305 29" on Hydra hubs (custom hubs & spokes)

Handlebar: Chromag FubarOSX

Stem: Chromag Ranger 40mm

Saddle: Chromag Overture

Pedals: Chromag Dagga

Grips: ODI Crosstrainer

Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5WT DD (F) Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.4 DD [R]



How to Win:

1.

2.

floodreliefbike@outlook.com

3.

Tickets:

One entry =

Bonus:

Raffle Start:

Raffle End:

Winner Announced

Details:

*Other donation amounts can also be made directly to floodreliefbike@outlook.com via PayPal, but will only qualify for raffle with $25 or more denominations

*If won locally, I can deliver the bike (Coastal BC, Sea-to-Sky, Vancouver Island). Otherwise winner is responsible for shipping fees

*100% of funds (minus PayPal fees) will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross BC Flood Relief fund

Right now, rainfalls totalling over 400mm (15 inches) have ravaged the cities of Abbotsford, Princeton, Merritt, and many others across the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky. The rainfall has forced mass evacuations causing catastrophic damage consisting of flooding, infrastructure damage, landslides and debris flows. Tragically, there have been fatalities and countless livestock deaths reported. With no immediate end in sight, many have been left stranded without food and shelter and no belongings.I've decided to donate my all-time favourite bike, my Search & Rescue inspired Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 modelled specifically after the Canadian built de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo Search & Rescue aircraft. Though I planned to wall mount this bike for the rest of my life, I can't think of a more suiting and appropriate mission for it to take part in funding real search & rescue operations and helping flood victims.I've set up a fundraiser where I'm raffling off my bike, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Flood Relief fund . As a bonus, the Canadian provincial and federal governments are matching all donations 3:1, so your dollar will go even further during this time of crisis.Create a PayPal accountPayPalyour raffle ticket amountWinner will be randomly drawn and emailed, then announced here on Pinkbike December 12$25 CADEvery $100 you donate, you'll receive one FREE entry*Example: $100 = 5 entries, $150 = 7 entries, $200 = 10 entries, etc.Nov 30, 9:30am PSTDec 10, 10am PST: Dec 12, 3pm PSTThank you all for your support & good luck!- Follow Reece on Instagram to check in on donation amounts and live updates throughout the raffle