Win Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Bike to Support BC Flood Relief

Right now, rainfalls totalling over 400mm (15 inches) have ravaged the cities of Abbotsford, Princeton, Merritt, and many others across the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky. The rainfall has forced mass evacuations causing catastrophic damage consisting of flooding, infrastructure damage, landslides and debris flows. Tragically, there have been fatalities and countless livestock deaths reported. With no immediate end in sight, many have been left stranded without food and shelter and no belongings.
I've decided to donate my all-time favourite bike, my Search & Rescue inspired Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 modelled specifically after the Canadian built de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo Search & Rescue aircraft. Though I planned to wall mount this bike for the rest of my life, I can't think of a more suiting and appropriate mission for it to take part in funding real search & rescue operations and helping flood victims.
Catastrophic flooding in Abbotsford, BC
|For the past few months, I've been living in Abbotsford which is now the epicentre of flooding in British Columbia. Nearly the entire Abbotsford prairie region (Sumas Prairie) is under water and thousands have been displaced losing their homes, farms, and businesses. With another 100mm of rain over the weekend, there is no immediate relief in sight as water levels continue to rise forcing more evacuations and infrastructure damage.—Reece Wallace
Fundraising Raffle Details
I've set up a fundraiser where I'm raffling off my bike, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Flood Relief fund
. As a bonus, the Canadian provincial and federal governments are matching all donations 3:1, so your dollar will go even further during this time of crisis.
How to Win:1.
Create a PayPal
account2.
PayPal floodreliefbike@outlook.com
your raffle ticket amount3.
Winner will be randomly drawn and emailed, then announced here on Pinkbike December 12Tickets:One entry =
$25 CADBonus:
Every $100 you donate, you'll receive one FREE entry
*Example: $100 = 5 entries, $150 = 7 entries, $200 = 10 entries, etc.Raffle Start:
Nov 30, 9:30am PSTRaffle End:
Dec 10, 10am PSTWinner Announced
: Dec 12, 3pm PSTDetails:*Other donation amounts can also be made directly to floodreliefbike@outlook.com via PayPal, but will only qualify for raffle with $25 or more denominations
*If won locally, I can deliver the bike (Coastal BC, Sea-to-Sky, Vancouver Island). Otherwise winner is responsible for shipping fees
*100% of funds (minus PayPal fees) will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross BC Flood Relief fundLearn more about the Red Cross' efforts and donate here.
Thank you all for your support & good luck!
Time to make 50 new gmail accounts.......for charity.
Reece great job doing this man
