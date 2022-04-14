close
Win Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Bike to Support Ukraine

Apr 14, 2022
by Reece Wallace  
Liam Wallace photo
Reece Wallace is donating and raffling off this custom painted 2021 Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 to support relief efforts and victims in Ukraine.

Words: Reece Wallace

Right now, Ukraine is fighting off the invasion of Russian troops throughout the country. Millions have been displaced, civilians killed, and every-day people having to take up arms to defend their sovereignty. Tragically, there's no end in sight and Ukraine's refugees and civilians needs all the help they can get.

bigquotesI've decided to donate my all-time favourite bike, my Search & Rescue inspired Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 modelled specifically after the Canadian built de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo Search & Rescue aircraft. Though I planned to wall mount this bike for the rest of my life, I can't think of a more suiting and appropriate mission for it to take part in funding real relief efforts helping Ukraine's war victims. Let's come together and help those who need it most - Reece


Fundraising Raffle Details


I've set up a fundraiser where I'm raffling off my bike, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.


Liam Wallace photo


Bike Details:
Frame: Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 0 carbon, size medium
Fork: DVO Onyx SC 170mm
Shock: DVO Jade X 450lb light weight steel spring
Cranks: SRAM GX Eagle
Derailleur: SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed
Cassette: SRAM X01 Eagle 12-speed
Chain: SRAM X01 12-speed
Dropper: TranzX Dropper
Brakes: SRAM Code R
Rotors: SRAM Centreline 200mm
Wheels: Industry Nine Enduro305 29" on Hydra hubs (custom hubs & spokes)
Handlebar: Chromag FubarOSX
Stem: Chromag Ranger 40mm
Saddle: Chromag Overture
Pedals: Chromag Dagga
Grips: ODI Crosstrainer
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 29x2.5WT DD (F) Maxxis Minion DHR II 29x2.4 DD [R]

The bike is in fantastic condition and ready to rip. See more photos and details in the Bike Check.
Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo


How to Win:

1. Purchase raffle tickets HERE
2. Payments made through Stripe with all major credit cards (secure checkout)
3. Winner will be randomly drawn and emailed, then announced on Reece's Instagram & Pinkbike May 1st

Tickets:
One entry = $20
Bonus Entires: Example: $50 = 3 entries, $100 = 7 entries, $200 = 15 entries, etc.


Raffle Start: April 14, 6:00am PDT
Raffle End: April 30, 3:00pm PDT
Winner Announced: May 1, 10:00am PDT


Details:
*If won locally, I can deliver the bike (Coastal BC, Sea-to-Sky, Vancouver Island).
*100% of funds (minus Stripe processing fees) will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal

Liam Wallace photo

Liam Wallace photo
Liam Wallace photo

Learn more about the Red Cross' efforts and donate here

Special thanks to Industry Nine for covering raffle fees & shipping costs to winner.

PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS HERE

Thank you all for your support & good luck!

- Follow Reece on Instagram to check in on donation amounts, live updates, and to see if you've won!

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Reece Wallace


15 Comments

  • 17 1
 Great to see a DH racer helping a noble cause!
  • 16 1
 World class move from a world champ!
  • 6 0
 Thank you everyone for supporting this great cause!

For just $20, you can support a great cause and win this one of a kind bike.

Much love & gratitude.
  • 5 0
 this is a great looking bike. I probably wouldn't ride it, though cause I'd be too scared to wreck.
  • 6 0
 I'm so confused which Reece this is but this is awesome! Thanks Reese!
  • 2 0
 If I win I will pretend to be world champ and walk around every jump and drop on Bobsled and give an excuse that i dont have my personal massage therapist with me..
  • 2 0
 Cranks are not sram gx. Awesome bike otherwise and nice humanitarian action!!
  • 2 0
 The bike looks ridden, I'm guessing he put some not rock smashed cranks in after photos
  • 2 0
 Swapped out the cranks with some freshies Smile
  • 3 0
 Good on ya Reece. Brilliant initiative and nice bike! Fingers crossed
  • 2 0
 Man, it would be so sick to own that bike. Love the paint job so much.
  • 2 1
 Awesome - Reece. Thank you for caring. Great cause. Happy to support it.
  • 3 5
 When will he be auctioning off a bike to support Palestine?
  • 2 0
 You should start that!
  • 1 0
 or Yemen

Post a Comment



