Win Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Bike to Support Ukraine

Words: Reece Wallace
Right now, Ukraine is fighting off the invasion of Russian troops throughout the country. Millions have been displaced, civilians killed, and every-day people having to take up arms to defend their sovereignty. Tragically, there's no end in sight and Ukraine's refugees and civilians needs all the help they can get.
|I've decided to donate my all-time favourite bike, my Search & Rescue inspired Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 modelled specifically after the Canadian built de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo Search & Rescue aircraft. Though I planned to wall mount this bike for the rest of my life, I can't think of a more suiting and appropriate mission for it to take part in funding real relief efforts helping Ukraine's war victims. Let's come together and help those who need it most - Reece
Fundraising Raffle Details
I've set up a fundraiser where I'm raffling off my bike, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal
.
How to Win:1.
Purchase raffle tickets HERE2.
Payments made through Stripe with all major credit cards (secure checkout)3.
Winner will be randomly drawn and emailed, then announced on Reece's Instagram & Pinkbike May 1stTickets:One entry =
$20 Bonus Entires:
Example: $50 = 3 entries, $100 = 7 entries, $200 = 15 entries, etc.Raffle Start:
April 14, 6:00am PDTRaffle End:
April 30, 3:00pm PDTWinner Announced
: May 1, 10:00am PDTDetails:*If won locally, I can deliver the bike (Coastal BC, Sea-to-Sky, Vancouver Island).
*100% of funds (minus Stripe processing fees) will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal
Learn more about the Red Cross' efforts and donate here
Special thanks to Industry Nine
for covering raffle fees & shipping costs to winner.PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS HERE
Thank you all for your support & good luck!
- Follow Reece
on Instagram to check in on donation amounts, live updates, and to see if you've won!
For just $20, you can support a great cause and win this one of a kind bike.
Much love & gratitude.
