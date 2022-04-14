Win Reece Wallace's Custom Search & Rescue Bike to Support Ukraine

I've decided to donate my all-time favourite bike, my Search & Rescue inspired Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29 modelled specifically after the Canadian built de Havilland DHC-5 Buffalo Search & Rescue aircraft. Though I planned to wall mount this bike for the rest of my life, I can't think of a more suiting and appropriate mission for it to take part in funding real relief efforts helping Ukraine's war victims. Let's come together and help those who need it most - Reece