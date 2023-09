Win the Trip of a Lifetime with the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-Day Riding Challenge

In partnership with Trailforks, Pinkbike, Schwalbe and Trans Cascadia Excursions.

Are you ready to take on the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-day Ride Challenge?

September 15

October 15

How does it work?

Challenge Rules

How to Enter?

What’s at Stake?

For this ride challenge, see how many days in the 30-day period you can ride your bike! Special prize entry badges are awarded at the 10, 20 & 30 day marks. Record your rides in the Trailforks app betweenandto participate.The grand prizes include a custom ride itinerary for the Oakridge-area trails from Trans Cascadia Excursions, with professional guides, a private MTB shuttle, waterfront lodging, and a camp chef preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and tasty beverages.From September 15th to October 15th record your rides on the Trailforks app. Once you've joined the challenge , Trailforks will automatically generate your contest entry, and notify you with 10, 20, & 30-day badges. Trailforks does the leg work and provides online leaderboards to see how you stack up, so you can focus on your rides! Riding 10 out of the 30 days enters you for a chance to win a set of Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tires. Recording a ride on 20 out of the 30 days enters you for a chance to win an all-inclusive 3-day mountain bike trip that takes place in Oakridge, Oregon. And riding 30 of 30 days earns you the 30-day badge in addition to entering you for the tires and trip—we are jealous of all that riding!Sign in to the Trailforks app and search for the 30-Day Ride Challenge on the "Badges & Contests" page. Or join the contest on the website here . Once you’ve joined the contest, your daily rides will be automatically accounted for in the Ride Challenge, so all you have to do is keep riding. You can record your rides using the Trailforks app or connect your Strava to Trailforks. Let us handle the rest.