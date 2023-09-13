Win the Trip of a Lifetime with the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-Day Riding Challenge

In partnership with Trailforks, Pinkbike, Schwalbe and Trans Cascadia Excursions.

Are you ready to take on the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-day Ride Challenge?

September 15

October 15

Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions

Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions

How does it work?

Challenge Rules

How to Enter?

What’s at Stake?