Win the Trip of a Lifetime with the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-Day Riding Challenge

Sep 13, 2023
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo
In partnership with Trailforks, Pinkbike, Schwalbe and Trans Cascadia Excursions.


Are you ready to take on the Schwalbe Tacky Chan 30-day Ride Challenge? For this ride challenge, see how many days in the 30-day period you can ride your bike! Special prize entry badges are awarded at the 10, 20 & 30 day marks. Record your rides in the Trailforks app between September 15 and October 15 to participate.

photo
Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions
photo
Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions

photo
Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions
photo
Photo: Trans Cascadia Excursions

The grand prizes include a custom ride itinerary for the Oakridge-area trails from Trans Cascadia Excursions, with professional guides, a private MTB shuttle, waterfront lodging, and a camp chef preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and tasty beverages.




photo


How does it work?

From September 15th to October 15th record your rides on the Trailforks app. Once you've joined the challenge, Trailforks will automatically generate your contest entry, and notify you with 10, 20, & 30-day badges. Trailforks does the leg work and provides online leaderboards to see how you stack up, so you can focus on your rides! Riding 10 out of the 30 days enters you for a chance to win a set of Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tires. Recording a ride on 20 out of the 30 days enters you for a chance to win an all-inclusive 3-day mountain bike trip that takes place in Oakridge, Oregon. And riding 30 of 30 days earns you the 30-day badge in addition to entering you for the tires and trip—we are jealous of all that riding!

Challenge Rules
• The challenge will run in North America only (excluding Québec). You can still participate and earn badges if you live elsewhere, but will not be eligible for prizes.
• All recorded rides must include at least one trail as mapped on Trailforks and be at least 30 minutes long to count for the contest.
• Anyone riding 10 out of the 30 days will be eligible to win the First Prize for the 3 sets of Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires (3 separate winners).
• Anyone riding 20 out of the 30 days will be eligible to enter the draw for the grand prize (a guided MTB trip - there will be two grand prizes).
• Anyone riding 30 out of the 30 days will earn a 30-day Trailforks Challenge badge.

photo




How to Enter?
Sign in to the Trailforks app and search for the 30-Day Ride Challenge on the "Badges & Contests" page. Or join the contest on the website here. Once you’ve joined the contest, your daily rides will be automatically accounted for in the Ride Challenge, so all you have to do is keep riding. You can record your rides using the Trailforks app or connect your Strava to Trailforks. Let us handle the rest.





What’s at Stake?
• Two (2) Grand Prizes are available to be won.
• Each winner will receive a 3-day, all-inclusive guided mountain bike trip by Trans Cascadia Excursions in Oakridge, Oregon & one (1) set of Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires of their choice.
• Prize value: US$2,400/ individual (US$2,000 for the trip and US$400 in gift cards to cover transportation and travel costs; winner responsible for any additional travel costs)
• Three (3) additional participants will win a free set of Schwalbe Tacky Chan tires of their choice. Valued at US$200/set.

Click here for Terms & Conditions

photo


6 Comments
  • 5 0
 Genuinely curious to know what have we done in Quebec to upset so many contest organizers to exclude the province?
  • 3 4
 It's the french haha Let me put it this way, France is playing Russia in the football world cup, which team would you want to loose....
  • 1 0
 www.liveabout.com/why-are-so-many-competitions-void-in-quebec-896835
  • 2 0
 Flights not included. Here's some bus fare.
  • 2 1
 I thought, from the title, the challenge was to make a schwalbe tire last 30rides
  • 1 0
 How’s trails in Oakridge these days? The last time I went they felt outdated…





