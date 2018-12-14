Win The Ultimate Home Mechanic Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Prize Details:

Topeak began as a small group of engineers, designers, and dedicated cyclists that are passionate about cycling. From as far back as 1991, the first trickle of products has flowed into a river and finally into an ocean of the world’s finest cycling accessories. Over the last 27 years we rode, we listened, we dreamed, and we created cycling accessories that set the standard of performance and durability.



Topeak’s Ultimate Home Mechanic Pack includes three of Topeak’s “must-have” products for the home mechanic. This includes the PrepBox tool box, the PrepStand Pro with integrated weight scale, and the JoeBlow Booster, the chargeable pump for seating your tubeless tires.



You won’t want to miss out on this great kit!



PrepBox:

The PrepBox holds 36 professional shop quality bike tools (55 functions) that fit neatly into a pro-level carrying case. Great for shop work, events or at-home bike maintenance.



• Case Material: Engineering Grade Polymer

• Chain Tool: CrMo Steel

• Functions: 55

• Open Wrenches: 8/10mm

• Size: 40.5x32x11.5cm/15.9”x12.6”x4.5”

• Tool Material: Chrome Vanadium Steel/Hardened steel

• Torx Bits: T25

• Allen Bits: 3/4/5/6mm

• Chain Hook and chain wear indicator: hardened steel

• Weight: 4.63kg/10.21lb (case w/ tools)

• Hex Wrenches: 1.5/2/2.5/3/4/5/6/8mm

• Screw Drivers: 4/6 Flat Head, #1/#2 Phillips

• Spoke Wrenches; 13G/14G/15G/Shimano 4.3mm

• Torx Wrenches: T7/T9/T10/T15/T20/T25/T27/T30



PrepStand Pro:

The PrepStand Pro is a pro level workstand with a built-in digital weight scale. Stable tripod design folds down small for travel or use at the races. Additional clamp lever for tightening / releasing the clamp with ease.



• Includes carrying bag

• Clamp Head: non-marring rubber jaws, 360 degree rotation, digital weight scale

• Material: 6061 T6 Tubes

• Size: 117cm x 17.8/46”x7” (Folded)//135cm/53.1” (Base Diameter)

• Clamp Height: 107cm to178cm

• Folding: two QR Clamps

• Max Weight Capacity: 25kg/55lb

• Weight: 6.2kg/13.67lb



JoeBlow Booster:

Half air compressor – Half pump. The JoeBlow Booster pump just made it easier to install tubeless tires. This pump has an integrated aluminum air chamber that stores an air charge of one liter, up to 160psi / 11 bar, to quickly fill your tire and ensure the proper installation on a tubeless rim, just like a shop compressor. Once you flip the selector from “CHARGE” to “INFLATE” mode, air bypasses the chamber and flows directly into your tire like a standard pump. The top-mounted easy to read gauge, air release button and comfortable, dual-density polymer grip, combined with its extra-long hose and stable base makes mounting tubeless and standard tires a breeze!



• Steel Base

• Weight: 2.9kg/6.4lb

• Padded handle

• Barrel: Anodized aluminum with large cylindrical aluminum chamber

• Gauge: 160 psi/11 bar - top mounted

• Head: SmartHead DX3 with air release button & extra long hose

• Size: 74x25x18.5cm/29.1”x9.8”x7.3”



