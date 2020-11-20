Are You Up For The Challenge?





SRAM and RockShox.



How much riding can you do in 8 weeks? This winter, record your rides with Trailforks for a chance to WIN awesome weekly prizes courtesy of SRAM and RockShox.







WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:



From Wednesday November 18th 2020 to Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, challenge yourself, challenge friends and get out and ride your bike!



Prizes:



Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset

Weekly Prize draws will be held every Tuesday from November 18th 2020 - Jan 12th 2021





How it Works:



Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!



But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.

Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.



Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.



Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.