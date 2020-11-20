Are You Up For The Challenge?

This winter, record your rides with Trailforks for a chance to WIN awesome weekly prizes courtesy of
SRAM and RockShox.

How much riding can you do in 8 weeks?



WINTER TRAIL CHALLENGE:

From Wednesday November 18th 2020 to Tuesday Jan 12th 2021, challenge yourself, challenge friends and get out and ride your bike!

Prizes:

Weekly prize packs (8 total) featuring RockShox Reverb AXS Seatpost and SRAM GX Eagle Boxset.




Weekly Prize draws will be held every Tuesday from November 18th 2020 - Jan 12th 2021


How it Works:

Each week, for every mile you ride you will earn an entry point. It’s open to anyone recording a ride, so MTB, Road Bike, Gravel Bike etc. So your commute to work can count!

But, by riding trails you double your chances. If you ride trails on your ride you get a 2 x Entry points for every mile ridden. And if you use the Trailforks App to record your rides you also earn 2x Entry points per mile ridden.




Every week, all entry points are put in to a random prize draw with winners drawn and announced on Trailforks.

Note: Points earned per week count for each weekly prize drawer. Points do not roll over.

Learn how to record your rides with Trailforks here.




Leaderboard:





Click here for rules, terms & conditions

Posted In:
Contests and Deals Trailforks Sponsored


You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login
Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz Bullit - It's Electric
76436 views
A Mountain Biker's Guide to Making Road Riding More Fun
72078 views
Review: 2021 Kona Process X DL
69479 views
Video: Loic Bruni has Another World Cup Podium... in XC Eliminator
59697 views
Round Up: 20 Different EWS Tire Combinations
54455 views
The 3D Printed Moorhuhn is Now Available in Full Titanium
42458 views
Video & Interview: Tom Van Steenbergen Posts Footage of his Recent Crash
41863 views
OneUp Announces EDC Lite, A 9-Function Steerer Tube Tool
40962 views

13 Comments

  • 21 0
 I guess it's time to do the winter quintuple century I've always dreamed of doing
  • 11 0
 We in the grim north are at an disadvantage here, it's dark by 4pm these days
  • 13 3
 TrailForks wants YOU to stop recordingyourridesonstravasotheycangetsomemarketshare
  • 7 0
 what are miles? Asking for a friend.
  • 6 0
 It’s Kms in USD
  • 1 0
 Like pounds but for distance.
  • 6 0
 How about a 10x multiplier for those of us that actually get winter weather?
  • 3 0
 Just to be clear, if I record from Strava or my GPS watch and then sync with Trailforks, I don't get the 2X multiplier for recording with the Trailforks app? The rules seem a little vague about this.
  • 3 0
 I stopped sharing my data with them after they wanted to charge me for using the site. I guess they want me back.

(I ride 20 hours a week, plus I run)
  • 3 0
 gnarcouch.com/2020/05/30/5-a-month-for-strava-is-too-expensive-says-guy-with-60000-sprinter-van-and-11000-bike
  • 1 0
 I would totally do this but can't get to many of the more 'fun' trails because I spent all my money on bikes (got a used one in the mail today) and can't afford a car yet (Yah!) Beer
  • 1 0
 The only thing from seam is ever want is a fork...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008400
Mobile Version of Website