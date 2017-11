Although Rampage didn鈥檛 go as planned, I still had such a good time! Everything on my line worked perfectly and was fun to ride. On the last day of practice, I ended up coming up a wheel length short on my canyon gap. I鈥檝e been battling shoulder issues all year and this crash added to it. I went straight to the doctor in town to get a cortisone injection to see if it would make the pain go away for me to put down a run in finals. Unfortunately, the next morning came and I still had no strength in my whole arm for holding onto my bike. Having to pull out of Rampage was a huge disappointment to me, but it was the safest call to make. Working hard this off-season to get my shoulder 100% for next year. I can鈥檛 wait!