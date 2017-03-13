RACING

ProGRT Round One: Windrock Bike Park - Photo Epic

Mar 13, 2017
by Sean Leader  
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

The US Pro Gravity Tour starts its season at Windrock Bike Park. Just four months after the parks opening Neko Mulally and Sean Leader put together a venue that will set the bar high for the 2017 ProGRT series. Riders from across world came out to enjoy the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee. After some mid-week showers, the weather was great and the track looked perfect.

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Isak Leivsson

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Logan Binggeli

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Charlie Harrison

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Nik Nestoroff and Steve Walton
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Views from the track

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Steve Walton

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Neko and Logan Mulally

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Jason Schroeder

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Luca Cometti
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Josh Rogers

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Frida Roenning

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Tanner Stephens

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Neko Mulally

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Walker Shaw
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Logan Binggeli

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Angelina Palermo
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Vera Leivsdottir

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Caroline Washam

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Bruce Klein

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Jonathon Lefrancois

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Shane Leslie

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Isak Leivsson
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Charlie Harrison

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Greg Williamson

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Neko Mulally

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Neko congratulates Greg on his win
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Podium Ceremonies

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic

Windrock Bike Park ProGRT - Photo Epic
Shane Leslie / Neko Mulally / Greg Williamson / Isak Leivsson / Bruce Klein

Finals Windrock Downhill GRT #1

by mtbmaniatv
Views: 507    Faves: 4    Comments: 0


Windrock Bike Park Pro GRT Course Preview

Results

Photos // Sean Leader
Windrock Bike Park Website
Downhill Southeast Website

// More Photos
gojammedia
Jeb Wallace
Hiram Stelzig

MENTIONS: @seanleader / @gojammedia / @jebcas


Must Read This Week
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
74608 views
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
74199 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
66161 views
Fails of the Month - February
57155 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
54031 views
Canyon Sender - Review
49197 views
Your Trail’s Future May Depend On IMBA's New Leader
32017 views
Will a 29er End Up On a World Cup DH Podium This Year? - Pinkbike Poll
31620 views

9 Comments

  • + 1
 Nary a 4 wheeler or rock crawler pic?

Great job @seanleader and Neko, Patrick Tait, Matt Haynes, and all the grinders digging the dirt over the years at Windrock to keep such a long standing DH zone up and running...and even moving forward to bigger and better things.
  • + 3
 Classic Appalachia! Steep with big rocks and deep roots. Great job capturing the scale of the track!
  • + 1
 I totally crashed out during finals, the track was genuinely insane! Such a good time though, hope it happens again next year.
  • + 1
 Excellent coverage...Might get down there in the next month or so...
  • + 1
 Looks awesome! Wish we made it up!
  • + 1
 dope job fellas...SOUTHEast coast represent.
  • + 0
 Neko running dt swiss wheels?
  • + 1
 I thought they kind of looked like i9's
  • + 1
 Dt swiss rims with I9 spokes and hubs.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042098
Mobile Version of Website