ProGRT Round One: Windrock Bike Park - Photo Epic



The US Pro Gravity Tour starts its season at Windrock Bike Park. Just four months after the parks opening Neko Mulally and Sean Leader put together a venue that will set the bar high for the 2017 ProGRT series. Riders from across world came out to enjoy the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee. After some mid-week showers, the weather was great and the track looked perfect.

































Isak Leivsson Isak Leivsson









Logan Binggeli Logan Binggeli





Charlie Harrison Charlie Harrison





Nik Nestoroff and Steve Walton Nik Nestoroff and Steve Walton Views from the track Views from the track





Steve Walton Steve Walton





Neko and Logan Mulally Neko and Logan Mulally





Jason Schroeder Jason Schroeder





Luca Cometti Luca Cometti Josh Rogers Josh Rogers





Frida Roenning Frida Roenning





Tanner Stephens Tanner Stephens





Neko Mulally Neko Mulally





Walker Shaw Walker Shaw Logan Binggeli Logan Binggeli





Angelina Palermo Angelina Palermo Vera Leivsdottir Vera Leivsdottir





Caroline Washam Caroline Washam





Bruce Klein Bruce Klein





Jonathon Lefrancois Jonathon Lefrancois





Shane Leslie Shane Leslie





Isak Leivsson Isak Leivsson Charlie Harrison Charlie Harrison





Greg Williamson Greg Williamson





Neko Mulally Neko Mulally





Neko congratulates Greg on his win Neko congratulates Greg on his win Podium Ceremonies Podium Ceremonies









Shane Leslie / Neko Mulally / Greg Williamson / Isak Leivsson / Bruce Klein Shane Leslie / Neko Mulally / Greg Williamson / Isak Leivsson / Bruce Klein









