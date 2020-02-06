Windrock Bike Park to Host Tennessee National Mountain Bike Festival

Windrock Bike Park is set to host the Tennessee National Mountain Bike Festival on the 4-8 March. The festival includes a UCI C1 Downhill race, EWS Continental Enduro, Youth Races, Best Whip Competition, Industry Show, and Vendor Space.
Tech guide and registration are online at www.tnnational.com
Windrock Bike Park will be open February 17th - March 3rd with shuttles running 10-5. Race Tracks will be closed during these dates, however, there is plenty of gnar to get your fix. We encourage racers to come out early and enjoy the mountain while prepping for 2020 race season. More information can be found at www.windrockbikepark.com
A look back at previous years racing at Windrock Bike Park:
As this event has grown our focus remains the same. We deliver high-quality race tracks and a friendly race environment. Our team is small - consider volunteering through the registration link.
0 Comments
Post a Comment