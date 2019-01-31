RACING

Course Preview Videos & Details: Windrock Tennessee National Pro GRT & EWS Qualifier

Jan 31, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Winter is still in full swing for many of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but the time is growing close for the first big event of the season, the Tennessee National Pro GRT DH and EWS qualifier races at Windrock Bike Park in Eastern Tennessee. Registration is now open and we have the course preview and all of the details below.

Windrock Bike Park will host the Tennessee National March 6-10. It is the opening round of the Pro Gravity Tour National Downhill Series (UCI C1) and there is also EWS Qualifier. Additionally, there will be a Best Whip Contest in the newly constructed "Red Bull Ravine" and a kids' downhill race. Windrock has partnered with the US Open of Mountain Biking event team to bring a compete weekend of events, run in a similar structure to the US Open.

The Tennessee National is designed to be a high level, early season race that riders can use to test and prepare for the season ahead. Hosting this event in March makes it the first big race on the international calendar of the season and it avoids conflict with other events on the busy summer schedule. The year-round riding at Windrock Bike Park makes it the perfect location for such an event.

Sean Leader and the Windrock Bike Park crew have been busy preparing the courses for this year’s events. An early version of this year’s downhill race course on Windrock’s “Middle Finger” trail can be previewed in the videos below. The course is now closed until practice begins. It will undergo minor changes and tweaks to suit Windrock’s vision for current downhill courses and to offer the best possible experience for racers. Spectators are welcome and the pits, parking lot and finish area are free to view. Passes to access the course and mountain are $10 for the weekend.

In addition to the world-class venue, the list of riders who will be attending is strong and growing. Confirmed riders for the event include:

Downhill:
Troy Brosnan - Australia
Loris Vergier- France
Luca Shaw - USA
Mark Wallace - Canada
Neko Mulally - USA
Dakotah Norton - USA
Charlie Harrison - USA
Isaac Levinson - Norway
Reece Wilson - Scotland
Magnus Manson - Canada
Mitch Ropelato - USA
Jure Zebjek - Slovenia
Kye A’hern - Australia
Henry Fitzgerald - Canada
Elliott Jameson - Canada
Vali Holl - Austria
Miranda Miller - Canada
Frida Ronning - Norway
Caroline Washam- USA

Enduro:
Adrien Dailly - France
Yoann Barelli - France
And more to be determined...

Registration is now open starting at $70 for amateurs and $100 for pros, plus lift tickets (discounted for racers)

The full event schedule can be found here.



Best Whip:

Event sponsors include:
RockShox
SRAM
Redbull
Industry Nine
Worldwide Cyclery
Explore Oak Ridge
Adventure Anderson County


With the current riders confirmed and rumors of several others we've heard, it looks and sounds like the Eastern United States may be well on its way to informally hosting the start of the World Cup DH season and with finals in Snowshoe WV, things are looking good for gravity racing in America.


Videos: Jack Berg

14 Comments

  • + 7
 I wonder if they'll let me sign up to ride in the kids dh race. I'd win for sure
  • + 4
 It’s way more fun to sign up for the pro class and try to not die ????
  • + 4
 Like Kramer, dominating at the dojo...
  • + 5
 You've obviously never been there and seen how these little groms ride
  • + 0
 Nothing better than a struggling sandbagger. Pure Schadenfreude
  • + 3
 I think I'll rotate my brake levers up a little for this one. Steep steep and did I say steep
  • + 2
 This place amazes me. Steepest steeps I've ever steeped.
  • + 1
 that sure looks like some sticky mud for sure! i bet that place a mission once its rained heavy?
  • + 2
 Get Seth down it as course sweeper. Don't nail yourself again though bud.
  • + 1
 Here's to better weather than last year! Can't wait!
  • + 1
 No Greg?? Weird to see only 2 of the syndicate boys there
  • + 3
 @norcorider121: I wouldn't leave Summer either.
  • + 1
 If kiwi Wyn can go full masochist with some Belgian CX, no one can hide anymore.
  • + 1
 Pretty awesome - good on you Eastern Tennessee!

Post a Comment



