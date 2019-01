Course Preview Videos & Details: Windrock Tennessee National Pro GRT & EWS Qualifier

Downhill:

Troy Brosnan - Australia

Loris Vergier- France

Luca Shaw - USA

Mark Wallace - Canada

Neko Mulally - USA

Dakotah Norton - USA

Charlie Harrison - USA

Isaac Levinson - Norway

Reece Wilson - Scotland

Magnus Manson - Canada

Mitch Ropelato - USA

Jure Zebjek - Slovenia

Kye A’hern - Australia

Henry Fitzgerald - Canada

Elliott Jameson - Canada

Vali Holl - Austria

Miranda Miller - Canada

Frida Ronning - Norway

Caroline Washam- USA



Winter is still in full swing for many of us in the Northern Hemisphere, but the time is growing close for the first big event of the season, the Tennessee National Pro GRT DH and EWS qualifier races at Windrock Bike Park in Eastern Tennessee. Registration is now open and we have the course preview and all of the details below.Windrock Bike Park will host the Tennessee National March 6-10. It is the opening round of the Pro Gravity Tour National Downhill Series (UCI C1) and there is also EWS Qualifier. Additionally, there will be a Best Whip Contest in the newly constructed "Red Bull Ravine" and a kids' downhill race. Windrock has partnered with the US Open of Mountain Biking event team to bring a compete weekend of events, run in a similar structure to the US Open.The Tennessee National is designed to be a high level, early season race that riders can use to test and prepare for the season ahead. Hosting this event in March makes it the first big race on the international calendar of the season and it avoids conflict with other events on the busy summer schedule. The year-round riding at Windrock Bike Park makes it the perfect location for such an event.Sean Leader and the Windrock Bike Park crew have been busy preparing the courses for this year’s events. An early version of this year’s downhill race course on Windrock’s “Middle Finger” trail can be previewed in the videos below. The course is now closed until practice begins. It will undergo minor changes and tweaks to suit Windrock’s vision for current downhill courses and to offer the best possible experience for racers. Spectators are welcome and the pits, parking lot and finish area are free to view. Passes to access the course and mountain are $10 for the weekend.In addition to the world-class venue, the list of riders who will be attending is strong and growing. Confirmed riders for the event include:Adrien Dailly - FranceYoann Barelli - FranceAnd more to be determined... Registration is now open starting at $70 for amateurs and $100 for pros, plus lift tickets (discounted for racers)The full event schedule can be found here. RockShoxSRAMRedbullIndustry NineWorldwide CycleryExplore Oak RidgeAdventure Anderson CountyWith the current riders confirmed and rumors of several others we've heard, it looks and sounds like the Eastern United States may be well on its way to informally hosting the start of the World Cup DH season and with finals in Snowshoe WV, things are looking good for gravity racing in America.Videos: Jack Berg