Winner of the Camelbak Prize Packs from the EWS Whistler Fantasy Contest Announced

Aug 23, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Enduro World Series
Whistler, Canada

It was a tight three-way battle between the men at EWS Whistler, with Martin Maes taking his first win of the year over Sam Hill. It looked like Richie Rude might take this race, before he suffered a flat tire on the final stage. In the end, it was Martin Maes, Sam Hill, and Eddie Masters on the podium. For the women, it came down to the final stage as well, with Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau sitting in third all day, until Noga Korem got her in the final stage, taking third place by 7 seconds. In the end, it was our usual suspects, Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier, who were joined by Noga Korem on the podium. You can see the full results here. As for the Camelbak prize packs, @bartdv for the Women's Prize Pack and @cardanbleu for the Men's Prize Pack.


What They Won

Men's Hydration Kit

Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Skyline™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.


Men's CamelBak Kit
•  K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
•  Skyline™ LR 10: $130 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
•  Prize Total: $358 USD


Women's Hydration Kit

Hydration for wherever you ride. This prize package includes a K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10 with full back CE Level II protector panel that helps absorb impact in a crash, a Solstice™ LR 10 with a 3L Crux™ LR reservoir for a lower center of gravity, and Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz and Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz bottle with Mud Cap to keep dirt out of the nozzle and your mouth.


Women's CamelBak Kit
•  K.U.D.U.™ Protector 10: $200 USD
•  Solstice™ LR 10: $130 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series 21 oz: $12 USD
•  Podium® Dirt Series Chill™ 21oz: $16 USD
•  Prize Total: $358 USD


MENTIONS: @CamelBak / @EnduroWorldSeries


