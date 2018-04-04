Winner of the Enve Wheelset from the EWS Colombia Fantasy Contest Announced

Colombia will go down in the history books as the most unique Enduro World Series race to date, with an opening stage that raced through the downtown streets of Manizales, followed by six stages in a single day amongst the dense rainforest high above the town. The tropical climate of Manizales lived up to its reputation with regular downpours throughout practice and racing, a stark contrast to Round 1's thick dust.
And while the conditions couldn't have been more different, the outcome was the same with wild, wild racing and wins from both Sam Hill and Cecile Ravanel. If you haven't watched it yet, it's definitely worth checking out the Official Highlights Video.
While many people guessed the women's podium correctly, only two dozen also guessed the top two men, Sam Hill and hometown hero Marcelo Gutierrez, and no one guessed that Damien Oton would round out the podium in third. @bert67 won the draw after his ever-so-close prediction and will take home the Enve wheelset. See you all in France for Round #3!What He Won
Enve Composites is going to give the lucky winner a set of their M730 Wheelset. ENVE Components M730 Wheelset M370 Wheelset
This wheelset is the future of gravity riding and racing. Ride optimized, incredibly strong and debuting the most effective and lightest anti-flat system on the market, (Enve’s patent-pending Protective Rim Strip). These wheels will give downhill oriented riders a new freedom to set their tire pressure for cornering and rock garden stability without sacrificing their confidence to smash track speeds without compromise.
• Valued at $2900.00 USD
