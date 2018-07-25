Winner of the Leatt Prize Pack from the EWS La Thuile Fantasy Contest Announced

SPONSORED

We saw some familiar faces on the podium once again at the fifth round of the Enduro World Series in La Thuile, Italy. Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier went 1-2 in the women's race as they have in the four previous rounds, while Sam Hill and Martin Maes were the fastest two men for another weekend. The bronze medallists were harder to guess though, and in the end it was Ines Thoma on the women's side and Eddie Masters on the men's, who were able to secure their positions on the podium after two long, hard, slippery days of racing on steep, technical tracks. There were several people who thought that these podiums were a possibility, and so it came down to a draw, where @kubo came out victorious. He'll be taking away the Leatt prize pack.

Stay tuned for the next EWS contest ahead of Whistler on August 12, 2018.


What They Won

Leatt Prize Pack


Win a prize pack from Leatt worth $1045 including the DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet ($239.99 USD) which offers world-class protection with 360 ̊ Turbine Technology, a waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jacket ($199.99 USD), a 3DF AirFit Lite Shoulder Tee ($69.99 USD) that protects your shoulders with its 3DF AirFit impact foam, and is flexible to offer a soft and comfortable fit, yet absorbs energy upon impact to take those hard knocks, the AirFlex Elbow Guards ($64.99 USD) which offer an ultra-slim, comfortable fit, the brand new all-in-one 3DF 6.0 Knee Guard ($89.99 USD) which are soft knee guards with additional co-molded hard shell sliders, the minimaltistic DBX 2.0 X-Flow Glove ($34.99 USD) which is made of a fully vented, stretch material to keep you cool on those warm days, the waterproof and breathable DBX 5.0 Shorts ($119.99 USD) with adjustable ventilation, the long-sleeved breathable yet windproof DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jersey($74.99 USD) which has a dirt/water repellent coated chest, arms and sides, the Design & Innovation Award-winning DBX Enduro Lite WP 2.0 Hydration ($149.99 USD) which is a convenient and efficient hydration, storage and protection system all rolled into one lightweight backpack.

For more information on the items in the prize pack, visit www.leatt.com/bike.

MENTIONS: @LeattUSA / @EnduroWorldSeries


 @pinkbikeaudience, the winner should be @kubo. He, another one, and me got them right. Gongrats mate! Next time ;-)
 Whoops, good catch! Nice work on guessing who would make the podium. Good luck in the next round!!
 How exactly does something "come down to a drow?"
Were and when is that an appropriate terminology?

