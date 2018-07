Winner of the Leatt Prize Pack from the EWS La Thuile Fantasy Contest Announced

What They Won

Leatt Prize Pack

DBX 3.0 Enduro Helmet

DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jacket

3DF AirFit Lite Shoulder Tee

AirFlex Elbow Guards

3DF 6.0 Knee Guard

DBX 2.0 X-Flow Glove

DBX 5.0 Shorts

DBX 5.0 All Mountain Jersey

DBX Enduro Lite WP 2.0 Hydration

Win a prize pack from Leatt worth $1045 including the($239.99 USD) which offers world-class protection with 360 ĚŠ Turbine Technology, a waterproof and breathable($199.99 USD), a($69.99 USD) that protects your shoulders with its 3DF AirFit impact foam, and is flexible to offer a soft and comfortable fit, yet absorbs energy upon impact to take those hard knocks, the($64.99 USD) which offer an ultra-slim, comfortable fit, the brand new all-in-one($89.99 USD) which are soft knee guards with additional co-molded hard shell sliders, the minimaltistic($34.99 USD) which is made of a fully vented, stretch material to keep you cool on those warm days, the waterproof and breathable($119.99 USD) with adjustable ventilation, the long-sleeved breathable yet windproof($74.99 USD) which has a dirt/water repellent coated chest, arms and sides, the Design & Innovation Award-winning($149.99 USD) which is a convenient and efficient hydration, storage and protection system all rolled into one lightweight backpack.For more information on the items in the prize pack, visit www.leatt.com/bike