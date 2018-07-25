Winner of the Leatt Prize Pack from the EWS La Thuile Fantasy Contest Announced

We saw some familiar faces on the podium once again at the fifth round of the Enduro World Series in La Thuile, Italy. Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier went 1-2 in the women's race as they have in the four previous rounds, while Sam Hill and Martin Maes were the fastest two men for another weekend. The bronze medallists were harder to guess though, and in the end it was Ines Thoma on the women's side and Eddie Masters on the men's, who were able to secure their positions on the podium after two long, hard, slippery days of racing on steep, technical tracks. There were several people who thought that these podiums were a possibility, and so it came down to a draw, where @kubo came out victorious. He'll be taking away the Leatt prize pack.
Stay tuned for the next EWS contest ahead of Whistler on August 12, 2018.What They Won Leatt Prize Pack
