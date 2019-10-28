Winner of 'The Park Pushes You' Whistler Mountain Bike Park Contest Announced

Oct 29, 2019
by WhistlerMountain BikePark  

Earlier this summer, The Whistler Mountain Bike Park launched The Park Pushes You Contest alongside Trail Engaged. Show us your progression in the bike park and you could have won a new GT Fury Peak Edition. To enter, all you had to do was follow @whistlerbikeprk on Instagram or @Whistler Mountain Bike Park on Facebook and post two pictures showing how you've progressed in the Bike Park with a description to Facebook or Instagram respectfully.

Today, we are excited to announce that Luke Lu will finally be able to retire his 2009 IronHorse Sunday and will get to ride a new steezy GT Bicycle Fury Peak edition with his winning submission!



"In 2008 I flew 9000km to visit the Whistler Mountain Bike Park for the first time. Loved it so much I came back again in 2013, 2015 and eventually moved to Vancouver in 2016. 11 years after I went from riding Easy Does It with a rental DH bike to ripping down A-Line on my 2008 Ironhorse Sunday. My riding had progressed so much but I think I need something to help me progress more.”

Congratulations on the new bike Luke. Keep on ripping down A-Line with your new horse.

When you push the park, the park pushes you.

Video: Good Fortune Collective & Absolute Cinema

#RideNowSleepLater
WMBP 2017


3 Comments

  • 9 0
 Congrats buddy. Keep the sunday its a classic sled.
  • 2 0
 When I saw he was on a Sunday I knew he was good people Smile congrats!
  • 4 0
 Still rides the '08 Sunday!? This fella deserves the new rig. Enjoy!

