Winner of the Rockshox Boxxer Announced - Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest 2018

We upped the stakes for all you Red Bull Rampage viewers this year with a fantasy contest for a Boxxer World Cup Debonair from RockShox. Over 3,000 of you fans cast your vote to try and predict the top three riders of the day. As you likely know by now, it was Brett Rheeder who finished in first with the top score of 89.66, Andreu Lacondeguy came second, and Ethan Nell finished third. The only person who was able to predict the 2018 Red Bull Rampage podium was @ddanielascensobabu
. Congratulations Daniel! What Daniel Won BoXXer World Cup DebonAir
Your chance to win the most dominant fork in Red Bull Rampage history.
With it being ridden to six Red Bull Rampage titles, RockShox BoXXer has the distinction of being the winningest fork in freeride history. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer.
This BoXXer is designed for the next generation of Rampage superstars. Built from the ground up for big wheels, the all-new BoXXer gets new lower legs, new upper tubes, and a new MX-inspired crown that allows optimized handlebar height. The new DH-specific DebonAir air spring offers riders the best attributes of coil and air: low breakaway force, mid-stroke support, linear feel, and tunable progression. To learn more visit RockShox.com
• Prize Total: $1,699 USD
That fits on my 26 voltage ? Thanks everyone guys
