Winner of the RockShox Boxxer Ultimate from the Red Bull Rampage Fantasy Contest Announced

Oct 28, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Red Bull Rampage 2019


This year's Rampage was one for the books. It's no surprise that not many of you guessed the entire podium. There were so many contenders that it was nearly impossible to guess who would finish in the top three. In the end, there were three of you that guessed correctly, with @jordanredshaw coming out on top in the random draw. Congratulations @jordanredshaw!



What He Won

BoXXer Ultimate

More than 20 years ago, BoXXer changed the freeride world when it hit the scene. Whether covered in dirt or soaked in champagne, BoXXer has been proudly displayed on the world's largest stages longer than today's superstars have been alive. Straight out of the boXX, it’s built to help you tackle the world's steepest, rockiest, and scariest tracks. Pick the podium and land yourself on the next generation of BoXXer.

•  Prize MSRP: $1,699 USD

To learn more visit RockShox.com

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Damn, bummed I didnt win. Really needed this to complete my Kona Unit build.
  • 1 0
 We all knew you could do it. We’re so proud of you.
  • 1 0
 Sucks to be one of the other 2 who also guessed correctly.

