Winner of the Rotor Crankset from the EWS Austria/Slovenia Fantasy Contest Announced

Jul 3, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

FANTASY
CONTEST
Enduro World Series
Petzen - Jamnica, Austria/Slovenia

The fourth round of the Enduro World Series, Black Hole Festival Petzen Jamnica, took place across two different countries and was won by a slim 10-second margin by Sam Hill over Martin Maes for the men, and by a one again dominant Cecile Ravanel for the women. Robin Wallner pushed hard in the last stage to move up to third in the men's race, while Isabeau Courdurier and Casey Brown rounded out the women's podium. No one guessed the top three men and women, but multiple people guessed the top three men, and top two women. In the draw, it was @hseagle2015 that won. He'll be taking away a brand new Rotor R-Hawk crankset.

Stay tuned for the next EWS contest ahead of La Thuile, July 21-22.


What They Won


Checking all of the boxes for an all-mountain/enduro crank, the R-Hawk is ready to rally into rock gardens and crush root-latticed climbs alike. Like our Rex cranks, the Hawk is a work of engineering built on the principles of lightweight rigidity, but the Hawk takes things a step further by offering modularity to meet, and even exceed, current trends in MTB technology, so you can hammer the trail at full force, while keeping peace of mind, knowing your crankset is futureproof.

The Hawk’s crank arms, axle, and chainring can each be picked individually, working with your own preferences, and your bike’s geometry, whether you’re running standard, boost, or DH spacing. Removable rubber bumpers protect crank arms against wear, and can be customized with a choice of seven colors: black, blue, green, yellow, red, pink, or orange. Direct Mount chainrings for the Hawk feature our patented Optimum Chainring Position (OCP) system, allowing you to optimize your pedal stroke with Q-rings, or keep things classic with the tried-and-true round ring – whatever your preference, the chainrings can be swapped easily with just an 8-millimeter allen key when you’ve got a pedal-heavy day ahead, or are getting ready for race day.

Rotor R-HAWK Crankset

R-HAWK Crankset (including arms, chainring, axle and boots)

Weight: 175mm length 665g
Sizes: 165/170/175mm
Characteristics:
• Spindle: 30mm
• Q-Factor: 164 mm / 170mm boost / 179mm DH
• Chainline: 49.5mm / 52.5mm boost
• Material: aluminum alloy 7055 100% CNC-machined
• Compatibility: BBRight / BB30 / PressFit30 / BSA 68mm, 73mm and 83mm
Prize Total: $370 USD

MENTIONS: @ROTORBikeComponents / @EnduroWorldSeries


20 Comments

  • + 10
 I guess we can say that this fantasy contest was as tight as the EWS race, although I'd rather be in Sam Hill's flat pedal shoes Smile
  • + 2
 Best comment this morning... it was stupid how nervous I was waiting for the result, I guess it was that tight... I'm with you there, much rather be in Hill's shoes... be in control, have fun, and most importantly, ride bikes, which always makes me happy.
  • + 5
 Excuse me @pinkbikeaudience, but I think I should have won. No disrespect to @augustfness, but he didn't correctly guess the top 3 men (the order of the 1st and 2nd is wrong).

On the other hand, I correctly guessed top 3 men and top 2 women. As far as I can see, I'm the only one who correctly guessed positions for 5 riders. Other fellow pinkbikers correctly guessed only 4 riders.

Please verify. Thank you.
www.pinkbike.com/news/enter-the-ews-austriaslovenia-fantasy-contest-to-win-prizes-from-rotor2.html
  • + 2
 @hseagle2015 ... Check my comment, I'm in the same boat. @pinkbikeaudience , please explain!
  • + 5
 Yeah we borked this up. Sorry for the confusion!

Getting the top 3 in the wrong order doesn't count for anything. We assign 3 points to guessing 1st place, 2 points to guessing 2nd place, and 1 point to guessing 3rd place. If multiple people get the highest score we do a random number draw to decide.

@hseagle2015 and @pseudonymous both got the highest score this round, and Sarah will do a random draw now to confirm the winner.

@augustfness so sorry for the miscommunication, we'll be sending you some PB gear. @sarahmoore will be in touch.
  • + 3
 @hseagle2015 takes this one in the draw! Sorry for the confusion, thanks for being understanding @augustfness!
  • + 3
 Thanks @brianpark ... Good to know, thanks for explaining. I was just a bit confused as I'd mentioned, between the names and then one of the previous winner's prediction. Anyway, now I know how that's scored, and that this won't be overlooked etc. I'm satisfied. Thanks. Razz @hseagle2015 , whoever takes this, a big congrats and no hard feelings, this has been a close one. I've SO got a case of nerves right now. lol
  • + 2
 Hey apologies for the rollercoaster of emotions! Sorry you didn't win, @sarahmoore please send @pseudonymous a PB shirt too. Smile
  • + 1
 I'll send you a direct message @pseudonymous!
  • + 2
 @brianpark: No worries... stupid me for having said roller coaster lol... talk about first world problems... all in all, it was good... added a little spice to my morning! Smile
  • + 1
 @sarahmoore: Got it, sounds good, headed to inbox, thanks.
  • + 1
 Oh, so it's just guessing the 3 top men/women in no particular order? I was under the impression that it went by placement, i.e. 1st, 2nd, 3rd. I suppose @augustfness was closer, since they got all 3 people in both Men's and Women's, but in the wrong order... swap Maes and Hill and they'd've been right. It's just that by looking at the last few EWS's, it appears that once you picked someone who guessed 1&2 because those were the top two positions... that's iirc, I could be wrong. Going by positioning, it could be said that @augustfness was 2 off, because of 1 and 2 Men's, but that seems a little iffy. I was just wondering if @augustfness would win or if it would be a 50-50 draw between myself and @hseagle2015 , who were each 1 off (3rd Women's) or if all 3 of us would be in the drawing...
Not trying to complain, this is an *HONEST QUESTION*
@pinkbikeaudience @mikelevy @mikekazimer @paulaston @RichardCunningham @karl-burkat @brianpark ... Could anyone answer this for me?
  • + 1
 Again, I'm not trying to complain, but it looks to me that you posted your prediction after the deadline. If the timestamp of your comment/prediction can be trusted :/
  • + 0
 @hseagle2015: What the crap!? I know I posted that with a minute or two to spare... I live in the same timezone as Vancouver B.C., so that isn't it... I was looking at two different clocks when I posted, and one of those was a few minutes fast... I know I was fine. Now it's saying I posted at midnight precisely.. which would technically disqualify me by a few seconds.(?) Thanks for pointing that out. I know I was running right up to the deadline because I had been helping an older (don't want to say elderly, but older with some health issues and so unable to help herself) friend of mine who desperately needed assistance, but I made sure to get in in on time. I did mention in a later post there seemed to be a bit of a technical glitch, where my post didn't immediately load, so I posted again... that one loaded. Maybe it only got the second post, and that one didn't load/get the timestamp whatever, until it had just clicked to midnight? I have no idea. I just know that I had multiple clocks...I got it in on time... seriously, a glitch of a couple seconds could disqualify me? And here I thought I'd anything I'd get good karma for my service... lol... stuff happens, I guess. Still... someone get this straightened out, please.
  • + 1
 @hseagle2015: :/ is right. Blank Stare Very confused Cry Evil Madder Really Mad Mad Attention
  • + 4
 Yeah we borked this up. Sorry for the confusion!

Getting the top 3 in the wrong order doesn't count for anything. We assign 3 points to guessing 1st place, 2 points to guessing 2nd place, and 1 point to guessing 3rd place. If multiple people get the highest score we do a random number draw to decide.

@hseagle2015 and @pseudonymous both got the highest score this round, and Sarah will do a random draw now to confirm the winner.

@augustfness so sorry for the miscommunication, we'll be sending you some PB gear. @sarahmoore will be in touch.
  • + 2
 @hseagle2015 takes this one in the draw! Sorry for the confusion, thanks for being understanding @augustfness!
  • + 4
 This comment section is a mess.
  • + 3
 True...very very true... *lightbulb* That applies to virtually every comment section. Big Grin
  • + 2
 I'm so bored - I mean loyal - I'll even read all that

