Winner of the Rotor Crankset from the EWS Austria/Slovenia Fantasy Contest Announced

Rotor R-HAWK Crankset

R-HAWK Crankset (including arms, chainring, axle and boots)

Checking all of the boxes for an all-mountain/enduro crank, the R-Hawk is ready to rally into rock gardens and crush root-latticed climbs alike. Like our Rex cranks, the Hawk is a work of engineering built on the principles of lightweight rigidity, but the Hawk takes things a step further by offering modularity to meet, and even exceed, current trends in MTB technology, so you can hammer the trail at full force, while keeping peace of mind, knowing your crankset is futureproof.The Hawk’s crank arms, axle, and chainring can each be picked individually, working with your own preferences, and your bike’s geometry, whether you’re running standard, boost, or DH spacing. Removable rubber bumpers protect crank arms against wear, and can be customized with a choice of seven colors: black, blue, green, yellow, red, pink, or orange. Direct Mount chainrings for the Hawk feature our patented Optimum Chainring Position (OCP) system, allowing you to optimize your pedal stroke with Q-rings, or keep things classic with the tried-and-true round ring – whatever your preference, the chainrings can be swapped easily with just an 8-millimeter allen key when you’ve got a pedal-heavy day ahead, or are getting ready for race day.Weight: 175mm length 665gSizes: 165/170/175mmCharacteristics:• Spindle: 30mm• Q-Factor: 164 mm / 170mm boost / 179mm DH• Chainline: 49.5mm / 52.5mm boost• Material: aluminum alloy 7055 100% CNC-machined• Compatibility: BBRight / BB30 / PressFit30 / BSA 68mm, 73mm and 83mm