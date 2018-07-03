Winner of the Rotor Crankset from the EWS Austria/Slovenia Fantasy Contest Announced

The fourth round of the Enduro World Series, Black Hole Festival Petzen Jamnica, took place across two different countries and was won by a slim 10-second margin by Sam Hill over Martin Maes for the men, and by a one again dominant Cecile Ravanel for the women. Robin Wallner pushed hard in the last stage to move up to third in the men's race, while Isabeau Courdurier and Casey Brown rounded out the women's podium. No one guessed the top three men and women, but multiple people guessed the top three men, and top two women. In the draw, it was @hseagle2015 that won. He'll be taking away a brand new Rotor R-Hawk crankset.
Stay tuned for the next EWS contest ahead of La Thuile, July 21-22.What They Won
Checking all of the boxes for an all-mountain/enduro crank, the R-Hawk is ready to rally into rock gardens and crush root-latticed climbs alike. Like our Rex cranks, the Hawk is a work of engineering built on the principles of lightweight rigidity, but the Hawk takes things a step further by offering modularity to meet, and even exceed, current trends in MTB technology, so you can hammer the trail at full force, while keeping peace of mind, knowing your crankset is futureproof.
The Hawk’s crank arms, axle, and chainring can each be picked individually, working with your own preferences, and your bike’s geometry, whether you’re running standard, boost, or DH spacing. Removable rubber bumpers protect crank arms against wear, and can be customized with a choice of seven colors: black, blue, green, yellow, red, pink, or orange. Direct Mount chainrings for the Hawk feature our patented Optimum Chainring Position (OCP) system, allowing you to optimize your pedal stroke with Q-rings, or keep things classic with the tried-and-true round ring – whatever your preference, the chainrings can be swapped easily with just an 8-millimeter allen key when you’ve got a pedal-heavy day ahead, or are getting ready for race day. Rotor R-HAWK Crankset R-HAWK Crankset (including arms, chainring, axle and boots)
Weight: 175mm length 665g
Sizes: 165/170/175mm
Characteristics:
• Spindle: 30mm
• Q-Factor: 164 mm / 170mm boost / 179mm DH
• Chainline: 49.5mm / 52.5mm boost
• Material: aluminum alloy 7055 100% CNC-machined
• Compatibility: BBRight / BB30 / PressFit30 / BSA 68mm, 73mm and 83mm Prize Total: $370 USD
20 Comments
On the other hand, I correctly guessed top 3 men and top 2 women. As far as I can see, I'm the only one who correctly guessed positions for 5 riders. Other fellow pinkbikers correctly guessed only 4 riders.
Please verify. Thank you.
www.pinkbike.com/news/enter-the-ews-austriaslovenia-fantasy-contest-to-win-prizes-from-rotor2.html
Getting the top 3 in the wrong order doesn't count for anything. We assign 3 points to guessing 1st place, 2 points to guessing 2nd place, and 1 point to guessing 3rd place. If multiple people get the highest score we do a random number draw to decide.
@hseagle2015 and @pseudonymous both got the highest score this round, and Sarah will do a random draw now to confirm the winner.
@augustfness so sorry for the miscommunication, we'll be sending you some PB gear. @sarahmoore will be in touch.
Not trying to complain, this is an *HONEST QUESTION*
@pinkbikeaudience @mikelevy @mikekazimer @paulaston @RichardCunningham @karl-burkat @brianpark ... Could anyone answer this for me?
