Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

They’ve been playing a high-stakes game of tag all year long. At the most recent Crankworx stop in Innsbruck, things got so intense that Caroline Buchanan and Jill Kintner actually tied in the first round of the gold medal final.
Both Olympians. Both gold medal winners in multiple Crankworx pumptrack contests. Both at the top of their game, and both hungry for the win.
Jill Kintner in practice yesterday at Crankworx Whistler.
Caroline Buchanan working it out in pump track practice.
Rotorua was Buchanan's.
Kintner took Les Gets.
Buchanan then answered back in Innsbruck.
Now, all eyes are on Whistler.
On the line? A win at the biggest pump track event of the year, the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox.
.
The Crankworx Pumptrack World Tour title.
title.
Lucrative points in their respective campaigns to be crowned Queen of Crankworx.
.
If Kintner takes the win tonight, the series will be tied. As is common in tiebreaker situations, the overall title will go to the winner of this final contest. Kintner will be victorious.
If Buchanan takes it, she secures the title she’s been coveting.
We took a look back through the season as it's rolled out across the three Crankworx World Tour stops so far.Crankworx Rotorua Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Seeding:
Jill Kintner (1): 11.65 + 12.17
Caroline Buchanan (2): 11.93 + 12.06
Finals:
Round 1: Kintner +0.31
Round 2: Kintner +0.29Winner:
Caroline Buchanan
Run 1 from Crankworx Les Gets, where Buchanan took a time penalty for going over the line.Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Seeding:
Jill Kintner (1): 13.22 +13.52
Caroline Buchanan (2): 13.94 +13.83
Finals:
Round 1: Tied
Round 2: Kintner: +0.03Winner:
Caroline Buchanan
Catch all the action tonight, as the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox goes live on crankworx.com
from Crankworx Whistler, to the world:
Thursday, August 17, 8:00–10:00pm PDT
Friday, August 18, 5:00–7:00am CEST
Friday, August 18 3:00–5:00pm NZST
