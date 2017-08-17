Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Aug 17, 2017 at 13:10
Aug 17, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Crankworx Whistler 2017

Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

They’ve been playing a high-stakes game of tag all year long. At the most recent Crankworx stop in Innsbruck, things got so intense that Caroline Buchanan and Jill Kintner actually tied in the first round of the gold medal final.

Both Olympians. Both gold medal winners in multiple Crankworx pumptrack contests. Both at the top of their game, and both hungry for the win.

Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Jill Kintner in practice yesterday at Crankworx Whistler.


Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Caroline Buchanan working it out in pump track practice.


Rotorua was Buchanan's.
Kintner took Les Gets.
Buchanan then answered back in Innsbruck.

Now, all eyes are on Whistler.

On the line? A win at the biggest pump track event of the year, the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox.
The Crankworx Pumptrack World Tour title.
Lucrative points in their respective campaigns to be crowned Queen of Crankworx.

If Kintner takes the win tonight, the series will be tied. As is common in tiebreaker situations, the overall title will go to the winner of this final contest. Kintner will be victorious.

If Buchanan takes it, she secures the title she’s been coveting.

We took a look back through the season as it's rolled out across the three Crankworx World Tour stops so far.

Crankworx Rotorua Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Seeding:
Jill Kintner (1): 11.65 + 12.17
Caroline Buchanan (2): 11.93 + 12.06

Finals:
Round 1: Kintner +0.31
Round 2: Kintner +0.29

Winner: Caroline Buchanan

Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track presented by RockShox

by officialcrankworx
Views: 93    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Crankworx Les Gets Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Seeding:
Jill Kintner (1): 12.60 + 12.56
Caroline Buchanan (2): 13.27 + 12.74

Finals:
Round 1: Buchanan +1.34
Round 2: Kintner +0.07

Winner: Jill Kintner

Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Crankworx Les Gets Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox

by officialcrankworx
Views: 59    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Run 1 from Crankworx Les Gets, where Buchanan took a time penalty for going over the line.


Raiffeisen Club Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox
Seeding:
Jill Kintner (1): 13.22 +13.52
Caroline Buchanan (2): 13.94 +13.83

Finals:
Round 1: Tied
Round 2: Kintner: +0.03

Winner: Caroline Buchanan

Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Raiffeisen Club Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox

by officialcrankworx
Views: 71    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Catch all the action tonight, as the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox goes live on crankworx.com from Crankworx Whistler, to the world:

Thursday, August 17, 8:00–10:00pm PDT
Friday, August 18, 5:00–7:00am CEST
Friday, August 18 3:00–5:00pm NZST

2017 Crankworx Whistler Preview - Ultimate Pump Track Challenge presented by RockShox

by officialcrankworx
Views: 56    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
Must Read This Week
Is This Linkage Fork the Future of Suspension? - Crankworx Whistler 2017
151315 views
Jenny Rissveds to Miss World Champs
75121 views
Specialized Update Enduro for 2018 - First Look - Crankworx 2017
72532 views
New Kona Process Carbon: EWS Spy Shots - Crankworx Whistler 2017
61554 views
Unno's Showstopping Carbon DH Bike: First Ride - Crankworx Whistler 2017
56785 views
Results and Recap Video - Whistler EWS 2017
56033 views
Some Bros Just Got Humbled: Dirt Diaries Results and Films - Crankworx Whistler 2017
54952 views
Top 10 Ridden US Biking Destinations in July
53438 views






0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031851
Mobile Version of Website