Winner Takes All - Kintner and Buchanan Go Head-to-Head

Jill Kintner in practice yesterday at Crankworx Whistler.

Caroline Buchanan working it out in pump track practice.

Crankworx Rotorua Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox

They’ve been playing a high-stakes game of tag all year long. At the most recent Crankworx stop in Innsbruck, things got so intense that Caroline Buchanan and Jill Kintner actually tied in the first round of the gold medal final.Both Olympians. Both gold medal winners in multiple Crankworx pumptrack contests. Both at the top of their game, and both hungry for the win.Rotorua was Buchanan's.Kintner took Les Gets.Buchanan then answered back in Innsbruck.Now, all eyes are on Whistler.On the line? A win at the biggest pump track event of the year, the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox The Crankworx Pumptrack World Tour title.Lucrative points in their respective campaigns to be crowned Queen of Crankworx If Kintner takes the win tonight, the series will be tied. As is common in tiebreaker situations, the overall title will go to the winner of this final contest. Kintner will be victorious.If Buchanan takes it, she secures the title she’s been coveting.We took a look back through the season as it's rolled out across the three Crankworx World Tour stops so far.Seeding:Jill Kintner (1): 11.65 + 12.17Caroline Buchanan (2): 11.93 + 12.06Finals:Round 1: Kintner +0.31Round 2: Kintner +0.29Caroline Buchanan