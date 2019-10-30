Winners Announced: #FCANCERUP Custom Evil Offering & Prize Packs

Oct 30, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

FCANCERUP
Presented by Evil Bikes, Pinkbike, & fcancerup.com


This year you/we raised over $56,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP and in the eight years that we've been working on this campaign, we've raised almost $500K. Up for raffle this year was an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Offering equipped with XTR and Fox goods + a host of other prizes. See below for who took them home.



An Evil Offering specially built to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.

This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
FOX: 36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + Float DPX2 Rear Shock
SHIMANO: New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
PRO Components: Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
ENVE: M730 wheelset w/ XTR Hubs
EVIL: Offering - in your choice of available size.
• Visit Evil-Bikes.com for more info on the new Offering.




3 Questions with Grand Prize Winner Dave Melius:

What does it feel like to win?


I never expected to win so it feels surreal. I cannot wait to get out on the trails and tear it up on that sweet bike.


Why did you donate?


I donated because I have a few friends that have fought cancer and survived. They inspire me every day but in order to beat cancer or help those deal with a diagnosis, charities like YSC need our help. Government funding only goes so far for a lot of those places so I appreciate the extra incentive from Pinkbike to set up this fundraiser.


Where will you be riding the bike?


I love to ride about twice a week in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On the weekends my wife and I hit up Otero Canyon in Tijeras and sometimes if I really want to catch some air, up to Angel Fire Bike Park.




Other Prize Winners:

Limited Edition GoPro Hero Black 7 - Dusk White
• Edward Winder

3 x Pinkbike Prize Packs
• Cale Wenthur
• Daniel Jackson
• Christian Miorin

2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack
• Sean Halpenny
• Tim Znidar






Posted In:
Contests and Deals Anthill Films Evil Bikes GoPro Shimano


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Cool cool. Honestly glad they could raise some funds to fight a terrible disease.

.... and maybe I am just old, or cynical (or both!) but the whole FCANCERUP slogan feels a little like a mouse mouthing off a tiger...
  • 1 1
 Congrats! Sweet bike, I guess I didn't need another Offering. One is enough Smile

