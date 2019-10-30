Winners Announced: #FCANCERUP Custom Evil Offering & Prize Packs

FOX:

3 Questions with Grand Prize Winner Dave Melius:

This year you/we raised over $56,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP and in the eight years that we've been working on this campaign, we've raised almost $500K. Up for raffle this year was an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Offering equipped with XTR and Fox goods + a host of other prizes. See below for who took them home.An Evil Offering specially built to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.This bike is supported by and is loaded with:36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + Float DPX2 Rear ShockNew XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and GripsM730 wheelset w/ XTR HubsOffering - in your choice of available size.• Visit Evil-Bikes.com for more info on the new Offering.

What does it feel like to win?

I never expected to win so it feels surreal. I cannot wait to get out on the trails and tear it up on that sweet bike.

Why did you donate?

I donated because I have a few friends that have fought cancer and survived. They inspire me every day but in order to beat cancer or help those deal with a diagnosis, charities like YSC need our help. Government funding only goes so far for a lot of those places so I appreciate the extra incentive from Pinkbike to set up this fundraiser.

Where will you be riding the bike?

Other Prize Winners:

Limited Edition GoPro Hero Black 7 - Dusk White

3 x Pinkbike Prize Packs

2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack

I love to ride about twice a week in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On the weekends my wife and I hit up Otero Canyon in Tijeras and sometimes if I really want to catch some air, up to Angel Fire Bike Park.