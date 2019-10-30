Winners Announced: #FCANCERUP Custom Evil Offering & Prize Packs

This year you/we raised over $56,000 USD in the quest to FCANCERUP and in the eight years that we've been working on this campaign, we've raised almost $500K. Up for raffle this year was an exclusive FCANCERUP Evil Offering equipped with XTR and Fox goods + a host of other prizes. See below for who took them home.
An Evil Offering specially built to generate resources and raise awareness for this epidemic & to help cancer victims.
This bike is supported by and is loaded with:
• FOX:
36 with Kashima coating & custom pink decals + Float DPX2 Rear Shock
• SHIMANO:
New XTR M9100 group. Your choice of Specs.
• PRO Components:
Tharsis Carbon Bar, Tharsis Stem, Saddle, and Grips
• ENVE:
M730 wheelset w/ XTR Hubs
• EVIL:
Offering - in your choice of available size.
• Visit Evil-Bikes.com
for more info on the new Offering.3 Questions with Grand Prize Winner Dave Melius:
What does it feel like to win?
I never expected to win so it feels surreal. I cannot wait to get out on the trails and tear it up on that sweet bike.
Why did you donate?
I donated because I have a few friends that have fought cancer and survived. They inspire me every day but in order to beat cancer or help those deal with a diagnosis, charities like YSC need our help. Government funding only goes so far for a lot of those places so I appreciate the extra incentive from Pinkbike to set up this fundraiser.
Where will you be riding the bike?
I love to ride about twice a week in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains in Albuquerque, New Mexico. On the weekends my wife and I hit up Otero Canyon in Tijeras and sometimes if I really want to catch some air, up to Angel Fire Bike Park. Other Prize Winners:Limited Edition GoPro Hero Black 7 - Dusk White • Edward Winder3 x Pinkbike Prize Packs• Cale Wenthur
• Daniel Jackson
• Christian Miorin2 x Anthill Films Swag Pack• Sean Halpenny
• Tim Znidar
