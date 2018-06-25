SPONSORED

Winners Announced for Part 1 of GoPro Evolution: Capture

Jun 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
GoPro contest

With over 100 entrants and 2000 votes, a winner has been chosen for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture.


In First Place with his custom-built line, Jordie Lunn - Rough.

Jordie Lunn - GoPro Evolution Part 1

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 26    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Second place riding a North Shore Classic, Dave Herr - Salvation




Third place, almost getting taken out by a deer, Reece Wallace - Kamloops Bike Ranch.





Go Pro Contest

Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 2 in July, and Part 3 in October 2018!

For more information and how to get involved in the contest, check out GoPro Evolution Contest.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 JORDIE!!! NUMBER 1! NUMBER 1!

Post a Comment



