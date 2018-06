Winners Announced for Part 1 of GoPro Evolution: Capture

Part 2

With over 100 entrants and 2000 votes, a winner has been chosen for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture.In First Place with his custom-built line, Jordie Lunn - Rough.Second place riding a North Shore Classic, Dave Herr - SalvationThird place, almost getting taken out by a deer, Reece Wallace - Kamloops Bike Ranch.Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contestin July, andin October 2018!For more information and how to get involved in the contest, check out GoPro Evolution Contest