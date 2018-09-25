Winners Announced for Part 2 of GoPro Evolution: Edit

With over 100 entrants, it was hard for Nicholi Rogatkin to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 2: Edit, but you know Nicholi - always up for a challenge!
In First Place and winning $3,000 with his banger edit, @RedBikeFilms
Second Place and $1,500 richer for all the flow, @YagoAUM
Third Place for $500, with his creative edit, @Alebor
As for the one of a kind replica of Nicholi’s Specialized P-Slope complete bike, every entrant to the contest was entered into a random draw to win the bike, and it's @lymeathlete
who is the lucky winner and takes home the bike.
The Specialized P-Slope frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with: Frameset:
Specialized P-SlopeFront suspension:
Rockshox Pike DJ 26”Rear suspension:
RockShox Monarch RT3, DebonAir Wheels:
DT Swiss 240S laced to DT Swiss EX471 RimsTires:
Michelin Force AMCrank:
SRAM XX1 Bottom bracket:
BB30 BBChain:
KMC K810SL, Single SpeedPedals:
VP Components Harrier Flat PedalSaddle:
Ergon Pro Ti Seatpost:
Ergon GA2Handlebar:
Ergon GA2Grips:
ErgonStem:
Ergon Pro TiBrakeset:
SRAM Level T, hydraulic disc
*If the specific parts listed above are unavailable, the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.
Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 3
in October 2018!
For more information and how to get involved in the contest, check out GoPro Evolution Contest
.
MENTIONS: @GoPro
/ @Specialized
