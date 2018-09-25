SPONSORED

Winners Announced for Part 2 of GoPro Evolution: Edit

Sep 25, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Go Pro Evolution Contest - Part 2 Edit

With over 100 entrants, it was hard for Nicholi Rogatkin to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 2: Edit, but you know Nicholi - always up for a challenge!


In First Place and winning $3,000 with his banger edit, @RedBikeFilms.

GoPro clip submission

by RedBikeFilms
Views: 349    Faves: 0    Comments: 1



Second Place and $1,500 richer for all the flow, @YagoAUM.

GoPro clip submission

by YagoAUM
Views: 447    Faves: 0    Comments: 0




Third Place for $500, with his creative edit, @Alebor.

GoPro clip submission

by Alebor
Views: 186    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


As for the one of a kind replica of Nicholi’s Specialized P-Slope complete bike, every entrant to the contest was entered into a random draw to win the bike, and it's @lymeathlete who is the lucky winner and takes home the bike.




The Specialized P-Slope frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:

Frameset: Specialized P-Slope
Front suspension: Rockshox Pike DJ 26”
Rear suspension: RockShox Monarch RT3, DebonAir
Wheels: DT Swiss 240S laced to DT Swiss EX471 Rims
Tires: Michelin Force AM
Crank: SRAM XX1
Bottom bracket: BB30 BB
Chain: KMC K810SL, Single Speed
Pedals: VP Components Harrier Flat Pedal
Saddle: Ergon Pro Ti
Seatpost: Ergon GA2
Handlebar: Ergon GA2
Grips: Ergon
Stem: Ergon Pro Ti
Brakeset: SRAM Level T, hydraulic disc
*If the specific parts listed above are unavailable, the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

Go Pro Evolution Contest - Part 2 Edit

Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 3 in October 2018!

For more information and how to get involved in the contest, check out GoPro Evolution Contest.

MENTIONS: @GoPro / @Specialized


4 Comments

  • + 6
 Wow! Three strikes and you're out GoPro. Those were pathetic.
  • + 5
 lol Some kid went crazy with the special effects.
  • + 1
 Don't want to sound salty but whats the difference between my edit and the second place?

www.pinkbike.com/video/492087
  • + 1
 I hope @lymeathlete took the screen name because they’re from the town in CT and not because they’ve had the spirochete! Either way, congrats and enjoy the sick new whip!

Post a Comment



