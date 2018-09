Winners Announced for Part 2 of GoPro Evolution: Edit

Frameset:

Part 3

With over 100 entrants, it was hard for Nicholi Rogatkin to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 2: Edit, but you know Nicholi - always up for a challenge!In First Place and winning $3,000 with his banger edit, @RedBikeFilms Second Place and $1,500 richer for all the flow, @YagoAUM Third Place for $500, with his creative edit, @Alebor As for the one of a kind replica of Nicholi’s Specialized P-Slope complete bike, every entrant to the contest was entered into a random draw to win the bike, and it's @lymeathlete who is the lucky winner and takes home the bike.The Specialized P-Slope frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:Specialized P-SlopeRockshox Pike DJ 26”RockShox Monarch RT3, DebonAirDT Swiss 240S laced to DT Swiss EX471 RimsMichelin Force AMSRAM XX1BB30 BBKMC K810SL, Single SpeedVP Components Harrier Flat PedalErgon Pro TiErgon GA2Ergon GA2ErgonErgon Pro TiSRAM Level T, hydraulic disc*If the specific parts listed above are unavailable, the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contestin October 2018!For more information and how to get involved in the contest, check out GoPro Evolution Contest