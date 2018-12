Winners Announced for Part 3 of GoPro Evolution: Capture & Edit

Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 3: Capture & Edit This poll is closed 138 @gusts - Riga, Latvia

408 @RedBikeFilms - Singletrack BikePark

197 @swiss-manuel - BroRide / Mountain View Trail, Switzerland

194 @david-hill - Morocco

481 @jdbrill - Deathgrip Spine, Big Water, Utah

736 @ehenrickson - Green River, UT

197 @Dima-S - Moscow, Russia

639 @andreevpa - VVCforce

334 @EmanuelPombo - Dog Life, Madeira Island

78 @kbmxr, A-Line & California Responses: 3402 Faves: 0 Comments: 10

With over 100 entrants, it was hard to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit, but we were able to get it down to 10 and then we let the Pinkbike audience decide the winner!In First Place and winning $7,000 with his banger POV edit, @ehenrickson Second Place and $2,500 richer, @andreevpa Third Place for $500, with his edit, @jdbrill We've notified the winners of the five Hero 7 Black cameras that were up for grabs in the random draw. Check your inbox and we will update this article with their names once they confirm.