Winners Announced for Part 3 of GoPro Evolution: Capture & Edit

With over 100 entrants, it was hard to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit, but we were able to get it down to 10 and then we let the Pinkbike audience decide the winner!
In First Place and winning $7,000 with his banger POV edit, @ehenrickson
Second Place and $2,500 richer, @andreevpa
Third Place for $500, with his edit, @jdbrill
We've notified the winners of the five Hero 7 Black cameras that were up for grabs in the random draw. Check your inbox and we will update this article with their names once they confirm.
