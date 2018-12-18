SPONSORED

Winners Announced for Part 3 of GoPro Evolution: Capture & Edit

Dec 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

With over 100 entrants, it was hard to narrow down the entries and find a winner for the GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 3: Capture & Edit, but we were able to get it down to 10 and then we let the Pinkbike audience decide the winner!


In First Place and winning $7,000 with his banger POV edit, @ehenrickson.

GoPro clip submission

by ehenrickson
Views: 7,788    Faves: 59    Comments: 8



Second Place and $2,500 richer, @andreevpa.

GoPro clip submission

by andreevpa
Views: 5,297    Faves: 31    Comments: 15




Third Place for $500, with his edit, @jdbrill.

GoPro clip submission

by jdbrill
Views: 4,652    Faves: 27    Comments: 4


We've notified the winners of the five Hero 7 Black cameras that were up for grabs in the random draw. Check your inbox and we will update this article with their names once they confirm.



MENTIONS: @GoPro


7 Comments

  • + 7
 Thanks everyone who voted! Stoked to get 2nd! ????????
  • + 4
 THANKS SO MUCH TO EVERYONE THAT VOTED!!!
  • + 1
 Congrats! Some of those hits are heavy as baby tar turds.
  • + 3
 Stoked to even be in the top 10! Thanks everyone
  • + 2
 @ehenrickson Way to go dude!
  • + 2
 Thanks!!!
  • + 1
 @ehenrickson: Congrazz bro! sick vid and riding btw!

