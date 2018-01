Over 24 days we gave away a some of the best prizes this side of the internet. We received over 1 million entries during the month of December. Most of the winners have been confirmed, but as the few stragglers acknowledge their potential prizes we will update this article.



Below are the lucky winners.







brodieclan December 1st - SRAM GX Eagle™ Drivetrain





December 3rd: E-Thirteen TRS+ Dropper Post

rocker





December 4th: Lizard Skins Prize Pack

Rexthor





December 5th: POC Prize Pack

redkro





December 6th: Kore Components Rivera Parts Package Kit

smash





December 7th: Joystick Bicycle Components Prize Pack

cbroomfield





December 8th: SDG Chepi Duster P Mtn Ti & Slater Grip Combo Packages

protato, PancakeMonkey, zsandstrom, haffe, Derrickeggs.





December 9th: SixSixOne Full Face Helmet

dimebar1977





December 10th: Parktool PCS-10 Home Mechanic Repair Stand and SA-3 Heavy Duty Shop Apron

Sinofone1





December 11th: Fuji Bikes Bighorn 1.1

MachoDiesel





December 12th: Rotor

Spillway,

Alejandrojneyra, vweb (R-Hawk Crank Sets With Chainrings) Joshsway (Rotor Qrings)





December 13th: Küat Pivot Rack

The winner has been contacted but not confirmed - Check your email inboxes!!





December 14th: Afton Shoes Prize Pack

theBestWadE





December 15th: 2018 Whyte S-150s 29er / 27.5+ 150mm

superstoked





December 16th: The DMR Bikes Ultra-Festive Hamper

Szabal264





December 17th: Flow MK3 Wheelset & Quart of Sealant

Pa-yglide





December 18th: Canyon Spectral AL 6.0

Moonraker





December 19th: Ergon All-Mountain Prize Package

minoza





December 20th: ODI AG-2 LOCK-ON GRIPS (135MM) - Signed by Aaron Gwin

madcat123, BIGIE, Steelersfan4ever, skiemfast1, cwoodside4, aidanrides91, peterleeman, dhriderjust, surfshakedown, Wesslan, Jammy806, oldphatty, poppagee,Gaga1806, Bikeordie1, coachdellrio, KJPtbo, antoinecharlebois, Henrikblom92.

Confirmation from additional winners pending, please check your email inboxes.





December 21st: Alpinestars Pro Kit

dirtmate





December 22nd: Enve M730 Wheelset

cap6cap3