Winner Announced: Bontrager + 100% Prize Pack - Round 2 of DH Fantasy Trivia

While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.
Without further delay, here are the prize winners for this round. Impressively, two people got 15/15 answers correct for 750 points and @FranzvonZilli
coming away with the win in the random draw with the Round 2 Prize from Bontrager and 100% valued at $625 USD! Congratulations @FranzvonZilli
. After two rounds, it's @Gedus73
that's in the lead with 1400 points. See how YOU stacked up against the other DH nerds in the overall standings by clicking here
.
Round 1 PrizeDH Fantasy Trivia Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One
Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
This round's biggest nerd @FranzvonZilli
comes away with a Bontrager TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump
worth $129.99 USD, a floor pump with a pressurized chamber makes at-home and on-the-fly tubeless setup a breeze, a Bontrager SE5 Team Issue TLR MTB Tire
valued at $84.99 USD each with severe traction for the most aggressive conditions, yet light enough to climb back up, and Bontrager's latest TLR Tire Sealant
, valued at $29.99 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey
and Short
with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses
valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove
valued at $34.50.
That's a $625 USD prize pack
for this first round!
In case you missed them, the answer key for the Round 2 questions are here
.
Stay tuned for Round 3! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
2 Comments
Post a Comment