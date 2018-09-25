Winners of the Troy Lee Designs Prize Packs from the EWS Ainsa Fantasy Contest Announced

The rain stayed away for round 7 and it was a loose and dusty one. Richie Rude was back in form this weekend and took the win, while series leader Sam Hill had his first mechanical of the season and had to claw his way back up to 11th after a flat on the second stage. Martin Maes finished second, while Damien Oton rounded out the podium for the men.
On the women's side, it was Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (ALN) who hung on to third place in a tight race behind Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier. @crashtor correctly guessed that Richie Rude, Martin Maes and Damien Oton would share the podium, and takes home the Men's Prize Package, and @justinhu23 was one of many that guessed that Cecile Ravanel, Isabeau Courdurier and ALN would stand on the podium in Ainsa and takes home the Women's Prize Package.
Stay tuned for the final EWS contest ahead of Finale Ligure this weekend.What They Won Mens Prize Package
