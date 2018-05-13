Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5

PINKBIKE TECH

Richie Rude stormed his way back to the top of the podium at the third round of the Enduro World Series in Olargues, France, his first victory since Whistler in 2016. He was aboard a Yeti SB5.5, and if this bike could talk, it would surely have some wild tales from those eight stages of hard racing.

DH casing tires and Cushcore inserts were installed front and rear to help ward off any flats or rim damage, necessary steps on a rocky course like this, and when you've got a hulk like Richie steering the ship.

Are we going to witness Richie return to his former dominance? We'll have to wait until the end of June, when the EWS travels to Slovenia, to find out.
He doesn t say much but the smile says it all.
Richie Rude // Yeti/Fox Factory Team
Age: 23
Hometown: Redding, Connecticut, USA
Height: 5'10"
Instagram: @richie_rude1/

Richie Rude and his winning Yeti SB 5.5 C

Richie Rude s Yeti SB 5.5C
Model Name Details
Frame: Yeti SB 5.5C, 140mm travel
Shock: 2019 Fox Float DHX2
Fork: Fox 36 Float GRIP 2
Wheels: 29"
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF DH casing
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Cockpit: Renthal bar, stem, Ergon grips
Size: Large
More info: www.yeticycles.com


Sanit DH Pedals
OneUp chain guides.
Shimano Saint pedals help keep Richie's feet in place, and a OneUp chainguide prevents the chain from jumping ship.

Backcountry Research Straps keep spares in check just in case
Luckily, Richie managed to avoid any punctures, which is no mean feat considering the number sharp and slippery rocks on course. Just in case, he was prepared with a spare tube and a Dynaplug Racer tire plug tool.

DHX2 is preferred over the coil on the SB 5.5
Richie prefers the feel of the Fox Float DHX2 over the coil shock on the SB5.5. The latest version of the X2 now has a progressive bottom out bumper, as well as a new air can that allows for higher air pressures.

Custom Buzzworls headset from Chis King.
A custom Buzzworks headset from Chis King provides a little extra reach.

One beat up Maxxis Minion. 29 3C. He ran an EXO casing up front and a Double Down in the rear.
A DH casing Maxxis Minion DHF was the tire of choice this weekend.
Cush Core for when things go wrong
CushCore liners were installed to protect the rim and tire from damage when things don't go quite as planned.

Saint brakes slow the Richie Rude Train down
Some serious power is required to slow down the Richie Rude freight train, which is where Shimano's Saint brakes come in.

Well worn Ergon grips
Renthal cockpit
Richie's cockpit components consist of Ergon grips, a Renthal Fatbar handlebar, and a Renthal Apex stem.

XTR derailleur and XT cassette
A Shimano XTR derailleur is paired with an 11-46 tooth XT cassette.


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Sharp looking bike. And, to withstand the likes of Richie Rude on board - I'd say it's worth its salt.
  • + 1
 Great to see Richie back on the top step. It's been a while. Good job @yeticycles @shaun7005 and everybody else involved.
  • + 1
 One-up chain doodads work well for me.
  • - 1
 Is that an XL frame??
  • + 1
 Reads that it's a large.

