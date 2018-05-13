Winning Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5

Richie Rude stormed his way back to the top of the podium at the third round of the Enduro World Series in Olargues, France, his first victory since Whistler in 2016. He was aboard a Yeti SB5.5, and if this bike could talk, it would surely have some wild tales from those eight stages of hard racing.



DH casing tires and Cushcore inserts were installed front and rear to help ward off any flats or rim damage, necessary steps on a rocky course like this, and when you've got a hulk like Richie steering the ship.



Are we going to witness Richie return to his former dominance? We'll have to wait until the end of June, when the EWS travels to Slovenia, to find out.



Richie Rude // Yeti/Fox Factory Team

Age: 23

Hometown: Redding, Connecticut, USA

Height: 5'10"

Instagram: @richie_rude1/

