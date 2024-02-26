Winning Bike Check: Ronan Dunne's Mondraker Summum - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Super happy to take the win and first proper race this season, couldn't think of a better way to start. Especially with the new bike and new team, it's a nice way to kick it off. — Ronan Dunne



Bike Details:

Frame: Mondraker Summum size X-large with reach adjust headset to match prototype bike / mullet setup

Fork: Fox 40 / 92 psi / 4 volume spacers / LSC 8/10 clicks from fully open / HSC four clicks

Shock: Fox DHX2 / 500lb spring

Wheels: E13 carbon wheels / stock rear rim with prototype hubs / prototype front wheel

Tires: Maxxis DHR II 29"x2.4" and 27.5"x2.4" rear / DH casing / 23psi front and 28psi rear

Inserts: None

Brakes: Shimano Saint

Drivetrain: Shimano Saint / 36t chainring / 7-speed cassette

Bars: Onoff alloy / 780mm wide / 30mm rise

Stem: Onoff Stem / 15mm of spacers underneath



Ronan was running the tried and tested Shimano Saint drivetrain, and as he was on the older Summum he had the bolt-on idler used by the race team in past World Cup seasons.

Mondraker treated Ronan to a custom crocodile theme for his Hardline race rig.

Mondraker's in-house alloy bars were cut down to 780mm for Ronan with a 30mm rise as he says he likes a raised front end for the moto feel.

Up front this week Ronan was running a new prototype carbon wheel from E13. In practice, he was also using a 2.5" DHR II but swapped this for a 2.4" tire for race day.

A decent stack of spacers raising the front end by 15mm.

At the back of the bike Ronan was running a new prototype E13 hub with a 7-speed cassette.