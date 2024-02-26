Winning Bike Check: Ronan Dunne's Mondraker Summum - Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Ronan Dunne had a busy time at last week's Hardline event in Tasmania. At the start of the week, he lost important practice time due to his bike being stuck in Queenstown. Even though he missed a day and a half of practice Ronan was quickly up to speed on his new 2024 Mondraker setup and set a blistering pace on the course to take the win. In our race analysis
, he set the fastest sector times on all but the final part of the course, a good sign that the speed is there for the upcoming World Cup season.
|Super happy to take the win and first proper race this season, couldn't think of a better way to start. Especially with the new bike and new team, it's a nice way to kick it off.— Ronan Dunne
Check out more details on the winning bike of Red Bull Hardline Tasmania below.
Bike Details:
Frame: Mondraker Summum size X-large with reach adjust headset to match prototype bike / mullet setup
Fork: Fox 40 / 92 psi / 4 volume spacers / LSC 8/10 clicks from fully open / HSC four clicks
Shock: Fox DHX2 / 500lb spring
Wheels: E13 carbon wheels / stock rear rim with prototype hubs / prototype front wheel
Tires: Maxxis DHR II 29"x2.4" and 27.5"x2.4" rear / DH casing / 23psi front and 28psi rear
Inserts: None
Brakes: Shimano Saint
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint / 36t chainring / 7-speed cassette
Bars: Onoff alloy / 780mm wide / 30mm rise
Stem: Onoff Stem / 15mm of spacers underneath
Instead of riding the new prototype bike spotted last year, Ronan was instead given the old bike for this week's racing. While Ronan will be riding the prototype at World Cups this year we were told Mondraker wanted him to ride the old bike for the big hits of Hardline. Despite winning the race and going fastest through three of the four splits Ronan believes the new prototype is "at least four seconds quicker than this bike."
Ronan was running the tried and tested Shimano Saint drivetrain, and as he was on the older Summum he had the bolt-on idler used by the race team in past World Cup seasons.
Mondraker's in-house alloy bars were cut down to 780mm for Ronan with a 30mm rise as he says he likes a raised front end for the moto feel.
At the back of the bike Ronan was running a new prototype E13 hub with a 7-speed cassette.
You’ll be fine without that brand new shit. Run what you brung.