Winning Bike from Rotorua: Intense Factory Racing M16c Bike Checks

| Jack Moir's Rotorua iXS Downhill winning Intense M16c.
Today in Rotorua, Jack Moir came out and showed a number of his World Cup competitors that he's been putting in work during the off-season. With the likes of Brosnan, Bruni, Hannah, Jackson, and more here, taking the win was no easy feat. What was a real surprise was his tire choice, with Jack opting for the well-rounded Minion, despite a week worth of wet conditions and a lot of other racers, including his teammate, Dean Lucas, opting for cut spike style treads. It didn't seem to phase Jack though and he won with a couple of seconds to spare. We caught up with Jack and Dean after the race to learn more about their bike setups for the day and how they differ.
Bike Details
• Intense M16c
• Rockshox Boxxer
• Rockshox Vivid shock
• Enve bar/stem
• Enve M90 wheels on Chris King hubs
• SRAM X0 DH drivetrain
• Maxxis tires
Jack Moir
Dean Lucas
Jack Moir
Height – 6'1" / 186cm
Weight – 82kg / 181lbs
Riding Style (according to Dean) – "Mud Monkey"
• Frame Size – Extra Large
• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 Super Tacky / Rear Minion DHF 2.5 3C Maxx Grip
• Tire pressures – Front 26psi / Rear 28psi
Maxxis Minion DHF front and rear for Jack.
Suspension
• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear Set to 215mm
• Pressures/Coil – Front Extra firm spring w/ 2 preload spacers / Rear 450lb spring
• Damper settings – Front: Compression is open / Rebound in the middle
• Rear: Compression is open / rebound a bit slower in the end, faster off the top
Cockpit
• Bar height – 15mm under the crown, 48mm rise bars
• Roll – Rolled a little forward because of the sweep of the bars
• Bar width – 780mm
• Stem length – 55mm
Jack's front end is tall, running 15mm of spacers under the crown and a 46mm rise bar.
• Saddle position – Little back of center
• Tilt – Pretty neutral for DH
• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average but not too aggressive
• Lever throw – Not a lot of throw, bites pretty quickly
• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks
Jack's brake lever position is higher than Deans' and higher than average.
Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Pretty low key. Doesn't change stuff around much.
Dean Lucus
Height – 6'0" / 183cm
Weight – 89kg / 196lbs
Riding Style (according to Jack) – "Flat out and a bit outta control."
• Frame Size – Large
• Tire choice/size – Maxxis Shorty 2.5 Super Tacky front and rear
• Tire pressures – Front 26psi / Rear 29psi
Maxxis Shorty 2.5 on Deans' bike for the iXS Downhill here in Rotorua
Suspension
• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear Set to 215mm
• Pressures/Coil – 95psi w/ 2 tokens / Rear 450lb spring
• Damper settings – Front: Little faster rebound / Compression 2 clicks out.
• Rear: Compression is 3 clicks out / Mid range for rebound
Cockpit
• Bar height – 10mm under the crown, 26mm rise bars
• Roll – Pretty neutral
• Bar width – 788mm
• Stem length – 50mm
10mm of spacers under the crown for Lucas.
• Saddle position – Little back of center
• Tilt – Pretty neutral for DH
• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average but not too aggressive
• Lever throw – Not a lot of throw, bites pretty quickly
• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks
Tiny bit lower lever position than Jack but still up from neutral.
Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Super particular about the bike being quiet.
• Team mechanic, Chappy, added to the chainstay protection in order to keep it quiet. Normal protector, plus double sided molding tape and velcro.
Jack isn't as particular about noise and runs a velcro adhesive.
Dean is super particular when it comes to bike noise. Chappy doubles up on the chainstay protection to dampen chainslap.
| Dean Lucas' large Intense M16c
Jack's brake lever position is higher than Deans' and higher than average.
Tiny bit lower lever position than Jack but still up from neutral.
| Special customization. Team mechanic, Chappy, trimmed up a fork bumper and strapped it to the cables to keep them tidy and together.
Red Chris King bling on Jack's bike
Black Chris King hubs for Lucas.
3 Comments
Post a Comment