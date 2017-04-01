Winning Bike from Rotorua: Intense Factory Racing M16c Bike Checks

Jack Moir

Height – 6'1" / 186cm

Weight – 82kg / 181lbs

Riding Style (according to Dean) – "Mud Monkey"





• Frame Size – Extra Large

• Tire choice/size – Front Maxxis Minion DHF 2.5 Super Tacky / Rear Minion DHF 2.5 3C Maxx Grip

• Tire pressures – Front 26psi / Rear 28psi





Suspension

• Travel – Front 200mm / Rear Set to 215mm

• Pressures/Coil – Front Extra firm spring w/ 2 preload spacers / Rear 450lb spring

• Damper settings – Front: Compression is open / Rebound in the middle

• Rear: Compression is open / rebound a bit slower in the end, faster off the top



Cockpit

• Bar height – 15mm under the crown, 48mm rise bars

• Roll – Rolled a little forward because of the sweep of the bars

• Bar width – 780mm

• Stem length – 55mm





• Saddle position – Little back of center

• Tilt – Pretty neutral for DH



• Brake lever position – Higher/flatter than average but not too aggressive

• Lever throw – Not a lot of throw, bites pretty quickly

• Rotor size – 203mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks





