Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018

Jun 3, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Pierron Winning Bike

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29

We recently did a detailed bike check of Amaury Pierron's race bike, but it seemed fitting to feature it again - after all, the 22-year-old Frenchman just took home his first World Cup DH victory in the elite category.

Amaury Pierron
Pierron Winning Bike
It didn't look like Pierron used them much, but SRAM's Code brakes were in place to help keep speeds in check.

Pierron Winning Bike
Clipless pedals win medals too, in this case HT's X2 model with all of the traction pins removed.

Amaury Pierron
Amaury Pierron
Amaury's running a prototype 40mm in conjunction with offset headset cups that extend the bike's reach by 5mm.

Pierron Winning Bike
Pierron had a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil on for training, but swapped to this air-sprung unit for race day.

Amaury Pierron
Schwalbe's Magic Mary was the fastest tire of the day.

Amaury Pierron



Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

With a third place finish in Croatia, there's no doubt that Tahnee Seagrave was eager to regain that top podium position, the spot she'd occupied three times last season. She did it, taking the win by over eight seconds aboard her Transition TR11.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
A Fox DHX2 takes care of the bike's 195mm of rear travel.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
The bike is decked out with a full Shimano Saint gruppo, from the brakes...
Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
...to the drivetrain.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
Schwalbe Magic Mary tires.
Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
DT Swiss' aluminum EX511 rims survived the rocky, unforgiving track.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
Tahnee's running a Fox 40 with the new GRIP2 damper.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
Ergon SMD2 saddle...
Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
...and GD1 grips.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike
Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals.

Tahnee Seagrave Winning Bike

11 Comments

  • + 2
 It's interesting to see the rear wheel has a softer compound than the front wheel does in Tahnee's bike.
  • + 2
 I'm surprised how steep Amaury run his brake levers
  • + 3
 I’m not surprised your french and surprised at how steep he runs his brake levers
  • + 1
 it's so he can move them out of the way
  • + 1
 Enduro shock winning dh race. Now we need xc tires for leogang
  • + 2
 ALLOYYYYYY
  • + 2
 Aluminum ain't dead yet
  • + 1
 Love the Magic Mary's !
