Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018

Amaury Pierron's Commencal Supreme DH 29

It didn't look like Pierron used them much, but SRAM's Code brakes were in place to help keep speeds in check.

Clipless pedals win medals too, in this case HT's X2 model with all of the traction pins removed.

Amaury's running a prototype 40mm in conjunction with offset headset cups that extend the bike's reach by 5mm.

Pierron had a RockShox Super Deluxe Coil on for training, but swapped to this air-sprung unit for race day.

Schwalbe's Magic Mary was the fastest tire of the day.

Tahnee Seagrave's Transition TR11

A Fox DHX2 takes care of the bike's 195mm of rear travel.

The bike is decked out with a full Shimano Saint gruppo, from the brakes to the drivetrain.

Schwalbe Magic Mary tires. DT Swiss' aluminum EX511 rims survived the rocky, unforgiving track.

Tahnee's running a Fox 40 with the new GRIP2 damper.

Ergon SMD2 saddle and GD1 grips.

Crankbrothers Mallet DH pedals.

We recently did a detailed bike check of Amaury Pierron's race bike, but it seemed fitting to feature it again - after all, the 22-year-old Frenchman just took home his first World Cup DH victory in the elite category.With a third place finish in Croatia, there's no doubt that Tahnee Seagrave was eager to regain that top podium position, the spot she'd occupied three times last season. She did it, taking the win by over eight seconds aboard her Transition TR11.