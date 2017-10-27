Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Watch the Winning Run From Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Video
Oct 27, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Watch Kurt Sorge ride his way into the history books to become the first three-time Red Bull Rampage champion.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
65156 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
63421 views
Cedric Gracia Questions if Something is Wrong with Rampage - Video
62255 views
Replay: Behind the Scenes From Rampage Practice
58746 views
What Are Riders Wearing to Stay Safe? - Red Bull Rampage 2017
53373 views
Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition - Review
51679 views
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
50383 views
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video
46976 views
34 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
retswen
(21 mins ago)
Although #bizetgotrobbed, I am happy that
#noonegothurt
[Reply]
+ 1
badboyprod
(11 mins ago)
Agree
[Reply]
+ 9
sysavage
(25 mins ago)
#bizetgotrobbed
[Reply]
+ 10
slumgullion
(20 mins ago)
I think he was underscored, but he definitely didn't have the winning run. Sorge's was way burlier.
[Reply]
+ 4
badboyprod
(13 mins ago)
@slumgullion
: I disagree. Bizet Line was stiff and tricks were various and unusual. 2 back, 1mfront and 1 double une the same and very clean... basically if you are not from North America you are out... when you see Nell run quite good with a 90? Come on!
[Reply]
+ 2
slumgullion
(8 mins ago)
@badboyprod
: Nell did tricks in the more technical / exposed portion of the course, and tossed a no-hander in his crazy lily pad thing. Remember, line choice is worth 25% of the score.
[Reply]
+ 1
Christopop
(3 mins ago)
@slumgullion
: I agree, but damn I got so frustrated when I saw 9th place! Sure thougt he ended up in top 3! 2x backflip, 1x frontflip and 1x double backflip deserves a waaay higher score! Really disappointed!
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(0 mins ago)
@slumgullion
: i was so stoked for nell. really like watching these young kids coming up
[Reply]
+ 9
millsr4
(24 mins ago)
Zink got robbed...
[Reply]
+ 4
powthief19
(18 mins ago)
Zink or Bizet should have taken the top spot. Good show, wish the foreign translator wasn't audible the whole time... thanks to all who dropped in and made it an awesome event. Props to Kyle Strait for putting his safety above Red Bull selling some energy drinks...
[Reply]
+ 3
fruitsd79
(13 mins ago)
He's probably going fishing again....
[Reply]
+ 4
steezysam
(10 mins ago)
this is a crazy awesome run, no doubt, but zink's flat drop flip and top section were both way gnarlier than anything in this run. I'm honestly not sure how this scored higher. heavy, awesome, 2nd place run to me...
[Reply]
+ 6
bbachmei
(14 mins ago)
I love how sorge is so low key and then just comes out and crushes it at rampage
[Reply]
+ 2
sosburn
(6 mins ago)
I totally agree that Bizet's run was underscored, but i think some of us forget that this is a big mountain event, not a slopestyle event, so while the tricks are sick, it seemed like the gnarlier runs were rewarded more. I don't really think Sorge's run should've won but either way congrats for doing something 99% of us will never do, and doing it well.
[Reply]
+ 4
kelownakona
(14 mins ago)
Sorge has the best balance in his run - big mountain/tricks.
Only one rider got robbed (and ever will have) and that was Norbs.
[Reply]
+ 3
spoochypants
(14 mins ago)
Sorge overscored to a Rampage win, again. Weak saus
[Reply]
+ 1
j-t-g
(7 mins ago)
Why bother taking a second run if big improvements like bigger tricks and better style and amplitude reward like 0.2 more points than your first run?
[Reply]
+ 3
poah
(19 mins ago)
didn't look that impressive
[Reply]
+ 3
VNIMAL
(17 mins ago)
first time I've been bored watching ramapge. You can't judge freeride
[Reply]
+ 2
badboyprod
(11 mins ago)
Completely. But we are talking about big slopestyle. No more freeride when you spent 2 weeks shaping a line.
[Reply]
+ 1
konacyril
(5 mins ago)
@badboyprod
: yes way too many tricks for me
[Reply]
+ 1
donpinpon29
(2 mins ago)
@badboyprod
: so true
[Reply]
+ 3
Bear74
(17 mins ago)
Not the winning run to me
[Reply]
+ 2
theedon
(3 mins ago)
Congrats Sorge!! Sick run!
[Reply]
+ 3
Triber66
(23 mins ago)
#nohedidnt
[Reply]
+ 1
badboyprod
(11 mins ago)
Yes he did. Zink too.
[Reply]
+ 1
bmonster
(10 mins ago)
No question that Zink and Sorge were the top two runs. Bizet should have been scored higher, but still not a top three run.
[Reply]
+ 1
badboyprod
(3 mins ago)
@bmonster
: not agree. But I respect the way you think.
[Reply]
+ 3
cagiN
(22 mins ago)
agree
[Reply]
+ 1
roma12
(14 mins ago)
Oh, dear Pinkbike, you made a mistake, cause Antoine Bizet run must be here in this post
[Reply]
+ 1
squiffybiker
(1 mins ago)
How these guys do this never fails to blow my mind.
[Reply]
+ 2
christillott
(5 mins ago)
26 aint dead
[Reply]
+ 1
chrisrider
(9 mins ago)
first : Antoine Bizet , FAT ATTITUDE !!!!
[Reply]
+ 0
drivereight
(12 mins ago)
Weak, slope stylish!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034416
Mobile Version of Website
34 Comments
Only one rider got robbed (and ever will have) and that was Norbs.
Post a Comment