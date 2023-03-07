Video: Riding The Scor 4060... On A Ski Slope?

Mar 7, 2023
by SCOR  

At SCOR, we make the most of every moment, no matter the season or the terrain. That's why we took our 4060 bikes up a snowy mountain and raced back down. The result? Breathtaking! Discover how Ludo and Enzo fight the winter conditions as they take their bikes onto the empty slopes, across snowy trails, and the snow park.

The SCOR 4060 is the epitome of playfulness and versatility. Whether you're hitting up a bike park or shredding through fresh powder in a snow park.


But don't take our word for it! Hear it straight from our crew who went on this epic winter adventure.
From freezing temperatures to breathtaking views, here are some of the highlights and struggles of the shoot.

Dimitri is the FPV drone pilot who brought four drones to the shoot and took three back home. His fears of crashing into snow did come true but he quickly found himself caught up in the excitement of flying alongside the crew: “Enzo and Ludo were always ready to push up for another take. I managed to avoid any major crashes. It was lucky only one drone died.”


But the early morning shoots were not for the faint of heart. Dimitri struggled with batteries that wouldn't last more than one take and Enzo, the cool Frenchie from the south of France, wishes he’d packed more socks: “My biggest struggle was freezing feet at minus 15-degrees.”


Luckily, Uncle Ludo imparted his wisdom and advice to help manage the madness of the cold three-day shoot. And let's not forget Dimitri's mullet and handwarmer, which earned everyone’s approval.


Despite these challenges, the thrill of riding up the slopes in a snow groomer and arriving at the top with the first light of the day made it all worthwhile.

"Riding up with the groomer was something special; it was my first time ever. And when you arrive at the top with the first light of day, just you and the crew, it's the best feeling!" – Ludo.


Our photographer Dominique captured the magic of the shoot. "I had never been on a snow groomer before! Battling up the steep slopes in the darkness with such a powerful machine. The excitement of the perfectly groomed slopes increased with every meter we ascended to the top. The icy cold and full moon turned it into a truly memorable shoot. Incredible!”


Want to Play the Mountains without any restrictions?

Then just hop on a SCOR 4060 and get ready for an adventure unlike any other. Just be sure to bring some handwarmers and a sense of adventure!



