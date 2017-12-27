VIDEOS

Winter Heli-Biking With Matt Hunter - Video

Dec 27, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Watch Matt Hunter, Matty Miles, and the rest of the gang lay some first tracks on the snowy slopes of BC, Canada aboard the Demo 8.

36 Comments

  • + 8
 Just imagine how big they laugh when they are crashed on snow. So pump today after saw this video
  • + 5
 Timed it great boys! And some Frazey tunes to boot.
  • + 1
 Frazey is the name of the artist? What's the song called? I loved it.
  • + 4
 Just saying. If you try snow riding, you're probably going to spend 90% of the time riding like at 1:30.
  • + 4
 Looks like a fun Session. Gettin old huh!
  • + 3
 Thank you Specialized for making a bike advertisement less like one and more like a bunch of guys just having fun on bikes.
  • + 4
 Everyone in send mode? ;-)
  • + 3
 That looked like fun, but also thought it would be more fun aboard the arbor
  • + 4
 But I want to ski it too!
  • + 3
 riding on snow. that's desperate. but i guess why not.
  • + 2
 When will someone finally stick some 5 inch rubber on a downhill bike and then go heli skiing with it?
  • + 1
 don't know why this was downvoted.
  • + 1
 Santa Cruz V10! Smile
  • + 3
 Silvia memories...always stoked to see M Hunter's videos!
  • + 1
 Damn, and here I thought Canadians just listened to Rush on repeat. Good tune.
  • + 1
 Fun music with what seemed like a fun time. Matt’s l a nature adventure architect.
  • + 2
 Do you think any of these guys are worried about trump ?
  • + 2
 Forget the skis. This would make much more sense on a fattie.
  • + 3
 Get a snowboard
  • - 2
 No doubt.... it’s like someone saying “look this ski boat can totally tow me through the wake park on my bike”
  • - 2
 You beat me to it
  • + 6
 @properp: all good ... pinkbike commenters would upvote someone scuba diving w a Mtn bike and be like “yaaaaahhhh real mtn biking”
  • + 1
 Exactly. What a waste of jet a.
  • + 3
 That was neat
  • + 1
 Sick edit !! Well done lads. Great inspiration for the boards or your wheels - get outside and make some noise. Thank you.
  • + 1
 'On the demo 8' Aggy riding his salmon operator in open defiance of god.
  • + 1
 Don't give the Demo 8 all the credit! I spy a Kona at 1:20! @konaworld
  • + 1
 Might as well ride in the pool too. Geez
  • + 1
 Two wheel drifts and that roost. Awesome Video!
  • + 1
 Wanna see Demo 8 6 Fattie
  • + 1
 Song ?
  • + 1
 Song is September Fields by Frazey Ford﻿
  • + 1
 all BC boys.
  • - 3
 nice job specialized
  • - 3
 DH bikes are fun!! FAT Bikes, not so much!
  • - 3
 Still waiting to see them hit an c x games slopestylencourae

Post a Comment



