Winter Heli-Biking With Matt Hunter - Video
Dec 27, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Watch Matt Hunter, Matty Miles, and the rest of the gang lay some first tracks on the snowy slopes of BC, Canada aboard the Demo 8.
36 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
Karto-Inangun
(6 hours ago)
Just imagine how big they laugh when they are crashed on snow. So pump today after saw this video
[Reply]
+ 5
singletracksamurai
(5 hours ago)
Timed it great boys! And some Frazey tunes to boot.
[Reply]
+ 1
kelpaso
(1 hours ago)
Frazey is the name of the artist? What's the song called? I loved it.
[Reply]
+ 4
DylanDaSilva
(4 hours ago)
Just saying. If you try snow riding, you're probably going to spend 90% of the time riding like at 1:30.
[Reply]
+ 4
Monstertruckermotherfuker
(6 hours ago)
Looks like a fun Session. Gettin old huh!
[Reply]
+ 3
FOM
(2 hours ago)
Thank you Specialized for making a bike advertisement less like one and more like a bunch of guys just having fun on bikes.
[Reply]
+ 4
banffowen
(7 hours ago)
Everyone in send mode? ;-)
[Reply]
+ 3
weebleswobbles
(3 hours ago)
That looked like fun, but also thought it would be more fun aboard the arbor
[Reply]
+ 4
papaonessa16
(7 hours ago)
But I want to ski it too!
[Reply]
+ 3
DH-Angel
(7 hours ago)
riding on snow. that's desperate. but i guess why not.
[Reply]
+ 2
vtracer
(6 hours ago)
When will someone finally stick some 5 inch rubber on a downhill bike and then go heli skiing with it?
[Reply]
+ 1
VTwintips
(2 hours ago)
don't know why this was downvoted.
[Reply]
+ 1
Timo82
(1 hours ago)
Santa Cruz V10!
[Reply]
+ 3
Gfromars
(6 hours ago)
Silvia memories...always stoked to see M Hunter's videos!
[Reply]
+ 1
Marcus-Heath16
(3 hours ago)
Damn, and here I thought Canadians just listened to Rush on repeat. Good tune.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dally666
(1 hours ago)
Fun music with what seemed like a fun time. Matt’s l a nature adventure architect.
[Reply]
+ 2
owlie
(2 hours ago)
Do you think any of these guys are worried about trump ?
[Reply]
+ 2
COnovicerider
(5 hours ago)
Forget the skis. This would make much more sense on a fattie.
[Reply]
+ 3
Beez177
(6 hours ago)
Get a snowboard
[Reply]
- 2
preach
(6 hours ago)
No doubt.... it’s like someone saying “look this ski boat can totally tow me through the wake park on my bike”
[Reply]
- 2
properp
(5 hours ago)
You beat me to it
[Reply]
+ 6
preach
(5 hours ago)
@properp
: all good ... pinkbike commenters would upvote someone scuba diving w a Mtn bike and be like “yaaaaahhhh real mtn biking”
[Reply]
+ 1
gdnorm
(2 hours ago)
Exactly. What a waste of jet a.
[Reply]
+ 3
juicebanger
Plus
(7 hours ago)
That was neat
[Reply]
+ 1
Kimmersenior
(47 mins ago)
Sick edit !! Well done lads. Great inspiration for the boards or your wheels - get outside and make some noise. Thank you.
[Reply]
+ 1
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(36 mins ago)
'On the demo 8' Aggy riding his salmon operator in open defiance of god.
[Reply]
+ 1
davemays
(1 hours ago)
Don't give the Demo 8 all the credit! I spy a Kona at 1:20!
@konaworld
[Reply]
+ 1
jt-tomack
(3 hours ago)
Might as well ride in the pool too. Geez
[Reply]
+ 1
mirzamir
(3 hours ago)
Two wheel drifts and that roost. Awesome Video!
[Reply]
+ 1
okavango
(4 hours ago)
Wanna see Demo 8 6 Fattie
[Reply]
+ 1
eeeasy
(4 hours ago)
Song ?
[Reply]
+ 1
sprecks57
(1 hours ago)
Song is September Fields by Frazey Ford
[Reply]
+ 1
a-m-c
(4 hours ago)
all BC boys.
[Reply]
- 3
komodokiller
(6 hours ago)
nice job specialized
[Reply]
- 3
drivereight
(5 hours ago)
DH bikes are fun!! FAT Bikes, not so much!
[Reply]
- 3
otto99
(6 hours ago)
Still waiting to see them hit an c x games slopestylencourae
[Reply]
