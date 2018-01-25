PHOTOGRAPHY

Winter in the Highlands with Scotty Laughland and Greg Williamson

Jan 25, 2018
by H+I Adventures  

Appearing through The cloud and over the hills
Kinlochewe with Scotty Laughland and Greg Williamson
WINTER IN THE HIGHLANDS
Words and Photography: H+I Adventures / Ross Bell

In the north of Scotland in winter, the winter weather is poor (at best) and the nights are long. It takes a special sort of motivation to get out and keep the legs turning over these long months.

Even for the hardiest it sometimes requires a little extra inspiration to brave the elements. The promise of some new trails and an ace ride crew is normally enough to seal the deal so with some wild lines in mind and Scotty Laughland and Greg Williamson in tow we headed for the hills...

Discussing what lies ahead

Keeping it Short and Sweet in Kinlochewe
With an urgent pace around the perimeter of the van, sending bags, bikes, and other personal belongings flying, Greg’s face drops as he gazes down upon his favourite pair of Adidas kicks in disbelief: “Please tell me you guys have hidden my riding shoes and I didn’t leave them lying on the driveway…”

By now we are parked up in Kinlochewe, a few hours from home, a pair of Five Tens down, and staring rather reluctantly at the bands of sleety snow hammering the mountains. Scotty, Euan, and myself, of course, offer little-to-no sympathy to Greg who by now had somehow been summoned into an elderly local’s residence to ‘help lift a washing machine’… He seemed a lot happier about life when he resurfaced 10 minutes later. We asked no questions.

Our original plan was swiftly scrapped and it was a bit optimistic from the start given the weather warning for wind and rain. It is December in the west of Scotland after all. Instead of a fresh hike-a-bike and heather bash across a boggy moorland to Beinn Eighe we went for a more ‘vanilla’ in and out, less adventurous but crucially grippier for those of us repping Adidas skate shoes, and a little less exposure to the elements for all involved.

Don t look round
The silhouette of focus or sleep

Pro bike check
The epic road descent towards Loch Maree. Beautiful even in the worst of weather.

Riding and steadily rising into the wild

Prime Scottish winter riding footwear
The smiles that come with any sort of winter riding

Unridable ascents only make for epic trails on the way down

Plan B. Ride, push, hike as far as we dared, or until the cold and wet got the better of us. Any initial tentative optimism of avoiding the worst of it was quickly swatted as we left the valley floor and crested the first rise. The wind wasn’t gusting, rather more of an unrelenting howl that cannoned the passing rain showers directly into our faces. Our leisurely climbing pace involved more chatting than it did crank turning, for which we got instant payback in the form of the crippling cold that took hold whenever we’d stop for a blether.

Progress became swifter and swifter with a certain urgency to get up to get down. The path plateaued slightly meaning we could begin spinning the wheels again and make progress towards Beinn Eighe which joined our presence intermittently through the grey. Reaching a fork in the trail, another battering of rain and wind made it an easy unanimous decision to take neither left nor right… It was almost a relief when we could point our wheels down the hill, that was until we made it a grand total of 10 metres with the hiss of air making a break for freedom from Greg’s tyre.

An F1-esque pitstop kept us on the move and blasting the brake-teasing, washboard, drag-strip top section which lured you unsuspectingly into a steep chute filled with baby head rocks, the closest feeling I’ve had to skiing on a bike… Bottoming out the forks and riding on the front end for what felt like an eternity (to the amusement of the crew watching from behind) I eventually regained composure and continued on my way, unwilling to stop and give the hyenas their satisfaction.

Stunning backdrops - something Scotland has in spades
Despite the gloomy day the landscape is a constant wonder

Crossing snow-melt burns with steep sides is a time for keeping feet on the ground
Are you enjoying yourself Scotty

Starting to get an idea of the steepness of the terrain

Mountains disappear into cloud as the winter weather takes hold

Loose paths break into sections of slab and rock

Whats up Greg
Where s the mechanic

Descents like this always make the way up worthwhile
Racing through the glens

Pushing hard and not letting up on the speed

Clinging to the height above a fast flowing burn seasoned in pine trees we carve through the brown muted landscape under battleship grey skies with the rain hunting us down. This is the dictionary definition of Scottish mountain biking in winter. Greg and Scotty are in their element popping off nothing and feet up drifting loose turns, leaving me and Euan to pick up the pieces as they scampered off into the distance.

After a final flurry of flowing and undulating singletrack, we roll back onto the flat glacial valley floor feeling slightly less aggrieved than we had trudging into the rain on the way up. Even when Mother Nature tries her damn hardest, it’s almost impossible to leave the Torridon valley without trail-induced satisfaction. Although we were all in agreement that we’d prefer the rain 10 degrees warmer like it is in the “summer”, and a certain individual was left questioning skate shoes and their clipless compatibility.

Scotty follow greg down another rapid and loose section
Inappropriate footwear being put to the test

The train drops down the hillside with inferences of winter beyond

Descending wiht the Torridon hills in the background
Sending it over Torridonian sandstone slabs

Roosting the gravel on a loose left-hander
Scotty Laughland railing the loose turns

Bar turns onto the slabs

To follow in Greg and Scotty's tracks in Torridon visit mountainbikeworldwide.com

MENTIONS: @HI-Adventures / @rossbellphoto


Must Read This Week
20 Bikes - Core Bike Show 2018
69577 views
Tech Randoms - Core Bike Show 2018
53052 views
Pinkbike Poll: Does the Current Method of Mountain Bike Classification Make Sense?
42440 views
Tech Randoms 2 - Core Bike Show 2018
41775 views
Jeff Steber Returns as Intense CEO [Updated]
40124 views
Giant Factory Off-Road Team Partners with DVO Suspension for 2018 Race Season
37846 views
Movies For Your Monday [Now With 100% More Candide Thovex]
37814 views
Eightpins NGS1 Integrated Dropper Post - Review
36280 views

17 Comments

  • + 59
 I can't watch Scotty riding in a video anymore without picturing Blake Sampson standing off to the side yelling "pedalling!!!"
  • + 24
 Looks like summer
  • + 4
 Exactly what it looked like when we went riding near Gairloch in June 2000.
  • + 2
 Traveled around the highlands for a bit (not nearly long enough) this past April... would have loved to have weather like this! Such a cool area.
  • + 9
 You've got to really really really love biking to ride in Scotland. We about got hypothermia and that was in July...thanks FT William ;-)
  • + 3
 Looking at your home town, to us in the UK you live as far south as Portugal...a summer holiday destination. Ft William is more Northerly than ALL of the great lakes..... You need to TTFU Wink I usually manage World cup week in shorts Big Grin
  • + 3
 @deathchr: :-) the cold i could manage but the intermittent complete balls out rain-down-pours and the 45mph winds were what got us
  • + 1
 I rode some of that same trail with H+I last summer. Weather was just a wee bit warmer perhaps, but the smiles look similar. It is not nice to say, but I'm happy to see I'm not the only one that flatted there. I'll be back, and I'll be bringing my CushCore's with me!
  • + 4
 Photographic proof that I would not be cut out for living in Scotland.
  • + 4
 Beautiful!
  • + 1
 See, pros are just like the rest of us. And by that I mean, they forget their shoes in the driveway before rides too!!
  • + 1
 At least the flipping midges won't have been eating you alive whilst it's raining
  • + 3
 nice man-wheelie Scott!
  • + 1
 they are riding in short´s, can´t be that cold then . . .
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.104505
Mobile Version of Website