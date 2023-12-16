Video: A Winter Mission To Find Powder with Ludo May

Dec 16, 2023
by Ludo May  

Words: Ludo May

In this sixth episode of Ludo May's series 'Let's Ride', we take you to the heights of Verbier resort in the Swiss Alps. At the start of this winter, with plenty of fresh snow, Ludo is taking advantage of a sunny day to get on his bike and ride 'La Marlénaz', a classic route that's usually done on skis! It's a nice little mission, with an intense hike a bike and an unusual ride in powdery snow. Enjoy the ride!

photo
Long hike a bike session.

photo
Fresh pow.

photo
Leaving the perfect track.

2 Comments
  • 2 0
 next time he should wax his tires
  • 1 0
 Groovy







