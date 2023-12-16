Video: A Winter Mission To Find Powder with Ludo May

Words: Ludo MayIn this sixth episode of Ludo May's series 'Let's Ride', we take you to the heights of Verbier resort in the Swiss Alps. At the start of this winter, with plenty of fresh snow, Ludo is taking advantage of a sunny day to get on his bike and ride 'La Marlénaz', a classic route that's usually done on skis! It's a nice little mission, with an intense hike a bike and an unusual ride in powdery snow. Enjoy the ride!Long hike a bike session.Fresh pow.Leaving the perfect track.Follow Ludo May on:http://instagram.com/ludo_mayhttps://www.facebook.com/ludomayyhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ludo_mayhttp://www.ludomay.ch