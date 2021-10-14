Wolf Tooth Announces 8-Bit Multi-Tool System

Oct 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Wolf Tooth has announced the new 8-Bit System, which builds on the previous 8-Bit Pack Pliers to create a more comprehensive multi-tool. Now a three-part system, the pieces all nest together using magnets and a clever design to keep the tool compact enough to fit in a tool roll or pocket.


The original Pack Pliers tool includes eight bits that fit into a swiveling hex driver, a spoke wrench, a valve core tool, a rasp, and a master link storage spot all integrated into the handle of the master link pliers and magnetically held in place.

The two new pieces are a rim dent remover / tire lever and a chainbreaker / utility knife / tire plug tool. There's also a storage spot inside the chainbreaker piece for tire plugs, a valve core, and a spare utility knife blade. As one of the biggest things that was missing from the Pack Pliers was a chainbreaker, the tool system now has all the most important multi-tool features, plus some.


The 8-Bit System is designed and machined at Wolf Tooth's Minnesota headquarters from 7075-T6 aluminum. The system can be purchased as the complete 8-Bit Kit One or as individual tools, and is available at wolftoothcomponents.com and through Wolf Tooth dealers.

Pricing:
8-Bit Pack Pliers: $69.95 USD
8-Bit Chainbreaker + Utility Knife Multi-Tool: $69.95 USD
8-Bit Tire Lever + Rim Dent Remover Multi-Tool: $19.95 USD
8-Bit Kit One: $139.95 USD



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Tools Wolf Tooth


34 Comments

  • 79 0
 I'll wait for the 64-bit version. 8-bit is so 1980's.
  • 2 0
 Nintendo style Big Grin
  • 9 0
 @Artikay13: Super Nintendo Chalmers
  • 2 0
 @Artikay13: pfft, I bet it doesn't even have blast processing.
  • 2 0
 @grnmachine02: Sega does what Nintendont
  • 1 0
 Nah, I'd hate to see how huge it'll be with all the bloat it'll carry. A 10-bit version with 2 parity bits for e-bikes Wink
  • 2 0
 @ctrailbiker: And my mom still won't let me have any of them
  • 21 0
 Probably won't dethrone my One-up EDC, lovingly jammed into my One-up pump... But this looks pretty cool, especially for longer/more adventurous rides. I really like having the simple utility blade included... This one will be a hit with the bikepackers and endurance crowd, which WT is always courting.
  • 5 0
 I really like my EDC pump and tool as well, especially as it’s easy to move from bike to bike. But, I think this tool is pretty awesome and will do well with the crowd with in-frame storage options, ie Swat. And you are right, the blade is a pretty cool inclusion that is often neglected.
  • 22 4
 But can I shove it in my a$$ so I dont have to carry a bag? Carrying tools in a bag is so 2017
  • 13 0
 I'm sure you could, but make sure the knife-blade is stowed first. At least there is a rim-dent remover if it doesn't work out for you.
  • 1 0
 u can shove anything in ur a$$, if u try hard enough.
  • 1 0
 I didn't know u were a girl
  • 11 0
 Thought the rim dent remover was a bottle opener. Where is the built in weed pipe?
  • 2 4
 I don't need a rim dent tool. I ride carbon wheels. Unrelated, but I also stopped riding clipless pedals, as flat shoes are easier to hike in.
  • 5 0
 @hamncheez:

Squirrel!
  • 1 0
 @yyc650b: its a joke about how carbon rims don't dent, they explode.
  • 6 0
 Winner winner chicken dinner! On long rides I usually carry a Leatherman in my pack as well as a small multi-tool and a plug kit. Been looking for a way to shave some weight off of that without ending up stranded somewhere. This checks all the boxes for me.
  • 1 0
 This is sweet and I would buy one, but still doesn't replace a leatherman. But yeah, even a small leatherman is pretty heavy.
  • 2 0
 I have the orignal version of this tool. It's a bit fiddly, when you open it up its really easy for bits to fall out into the dirt. That said, nice tool if you don't lose anything.
  • 1 0
 So many little things for my butter fingers to drop. I'd want those painted hunter organge so I can see them on the ground.
  • 1 1
 @slightlyoutofcontrol: at least the smallest bits appear to be normal sized, not tiny little things like that other 40g tool (I think both a really cool)
  • 1 0
 I have the 8-bit pliers and they are without a doubt the worst multi tool I have ever used. Bits are super difficult to pull out and every single magnet that keeps everything together has fallen out and requires me to press back in.
  • 4 0
 No thanks. I'll wait for the 16-bit version in 18 months.
  • 1 0
 Why do they have to make the small bits black? A nice bright color would be best. You drop one of these in the leaves or grass, good luck.
  • 2 0
 not gonna be able to fly with that
  • 1 0
 I'd take out the razor beforehand
  • 1 0
 They have great ideas but glued parts/magnets come UNglued after short timeFrown
  • 1 0
 Wolf tooth is really sticking to these bits huh? Who wants to deal with a bunch of bits while on the trail?
  • 1 0
 When they said 8 bit, I thought it would only cost $1. Oh well..
  • 1 0
 stick in your short pocket and whohaaa ready made multi tool
  • 2 0
 so its a 1 byte tool?
  • 1 0
 Weight? Yeah, I'm one of those.
  • 1 0
 Still can’t beat the Topeak Alien

Post a Comment



