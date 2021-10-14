Wolf Tooth Announces 8-Bit Multi-Tool System

Wolf Tooth has announced the new 8-Bit System, which builds on the previous 8-Bit Pack Pliers
to create a more comprehensive multi-tool. Now a three-part system, the pieces all nest together using magnets and a clever design to keep the tool compact enough to fit in a tool roll or pocket.
The original Pack Pliers tool includes eight bits that fit into a swiveling hex driver, a spoke wrench, a valve core tool, a rasp, and a master link storage spot all integrated into the handle of the master link pliers and magnetically held in place.
The two new pieces are a rim dent remover / tire lever and a chainbreaker / utility knife / tire plug tool. There's also a storage spot inside the chainbreaker piece for tire plugs, a valve core, and a spare utility knife blade. As one of the biggest things that was missing from the Pack Pliers was a chainbreaker, the tool system now has all the most important multi-tool features, plus some.
The 8-Bit System is designed and machined at Wolf Tooth's Minnesota headquarters from 7075-T6 aluminum. The system can be purchased as the complete 8-Bit Kit One or as individual tools, and is available at wolftoothcomponents.com
and through Wolf Tooth dealers.Pricing:
8-Bit Pack Pliers: $69.95 USD
8-Bit Chainbreaker + Utility Knife Multi-Tool: $69.95 USD
8-Bit Tire Lever + Rim Dent Remover Multi-Tool: $19.95 USD
8-Bit Kit One: $139.95 USD
