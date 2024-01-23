Wolf Tooth Announces 8 Colours for The ReMote Pro Lever

PRESS RELEASE: Wolf Tooth
We've added ReMote Pro Colors
to our product lineup. Available now in eight colors to match with all current Wolf Tooth anodized colors in a fully assembled 22.2 clamp ReMote Pro Lever, and as a lever blade only option so that a rider can purchase just a colored lever, if they already own a ReMote Pro. The lever blade is compatible with all existing ReMote Pro assemblies and only requires one pinch bolt to swap lever colors.
ReMote Pro is the only dropper lever that allows for adjustment of the lever starting position independent of cable tension. Some dropper levers do have limited adjustment of lever starting position, though they require the cable and cable clamp to be moved along with the lever, which can require additional cockpit changes. With ReMote Pro, you have 48° of rotational freedom to select your lever starting point – no need to adjust clamp positioning or cable tension (or anything else) to get the lever to your ideal spot. ReMote Pro can be moved along and rotated around the handlebar as can be done with ReMote and ReMote Light Action, while also having additional adjustment of lateral movement once the clamp is in its final place with three lateral mount positions.
ReMote Pro features a machined aluminum lever and mount straight from the CNC machines at Wolf Tooth in Minnesota. The entire assembly features a machined lever, cable pulley, base, and clamp; three stainless steel bolts; and a clever chainring bolt to hold it all together. The large sealed cartridge bearing is shielded from the elements and trail debris by the machined base, the cable clamp won’t pinch the cable, and the lever paddle has a textured surface that provides grip with or without gloves. The result of this full metal assembly is a durable, ergonomic, reliable dropper lever that can meet the demands of the trail. The cable pulley of ReMote Pro is designed with a cam (oval) shape around the axle. This provides more leverage at the beginning of the lever throw, when dropper posts need more force to open the fluid reservoir valve that allows the post to move. Think of it as starting to pedal a bike from a dead stop while in a low, easy gear compared to starting in a high, difficult gear. Actuation of ReMote Pro starts easy and ends easy.
The ReMote Pro assembly is made of 100% CNC-machined components for durability and ergonomics, including brake and handlebar clamps. There are eight clamp options to integrate with several brake clamps for a clean and tidy cockpit. It is machined at Wolf Tooth HQ in Minnesota and compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts, including our Resolve Dropper Post
ReMote Pro is an extremely dependable, reliable dropper lever that can meet the demands of any riding, from freeride, to enduro, trail, and cross-country. Like all our products, ReMote Pro is covered by Right to Repair. This means that each and every part are available to purchase individually. We understand all too well that crashes happen and things go bump in the night, and that you should always be able to find replacement parts, from each bolt and screw to a replacement clamp or lever.
The Wolf Tooth Color Shop
is full of anodized components to enhance the look and performance of your bike. While there have been several limited edition colored ReMote and ReMote Light Action levers over the years, until now, there were no colored ReMote options in the permanent component lineup. Since ReMote Pro launched, it's been the most requested component to add to the color shop, since it adds a great pop of color to your cockpit and looks great accenting any bike. We heard you, and are happy to offer ReMote Pro Colors in Ultraviolet Purple, Raw Silver, Olive, Orange, Espresso, Red, Blue, and Gold.
Video guides are also provided to walk you through installation and service from your home workshop. Colored lever blades
to retro-fit your existing ReMote Pro are $19.95 USD. ReMote Pro Colors in 22.2
clamp fitments are $69.95 USD. Both are available to purchase now on WolfToothComponents.com
and with any bike shop that stocks Wolf Tooth.
