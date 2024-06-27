Wolf Tooth Announces New EnCase Pump

PRESS RELEASE: Wolf Tooth Components
The Wolf Tooth EnCase Pump
is designed for quick use, easy access, and reliable performance. It was developed for use with tires for mountain, gravel, and fat bikes, requiring less force per pump stroke than competitor pumps to inflate high-volume tires. The EnCase Pump has internal storage for Wolf Tooth EnCase multi-tools. The EnviroLock sealing is best-in-class, which means that the internal components are protected from water and trail debris with the waterproof seal. When stored on a frame using the included mount, the pump is easy to access and ready to use without worrying about mud or grit affecting pump performance.
The EnCase Pump has a high volume per stroke in a small package. Perfectly balanced dimensions mean a shorter, narrower pump silhouette while still giving you less force per stroke than the competition when inflating high-volume tires. The max pressure of the EnCase Pump is 70 PSI, which covers inflation requirements of gravel, mountain, and fat bike tires.
A design priority with the EnCase Pump is that it needs to be ready to go as soon as it is needed. This means that the internal components need to be clean and functional. The EnviroLock system in the EnCase Pump fully seals pump internals for best-in-class protection from water and grit. The internal components of the pump stay dry and clean when the pump is sealed shut from water and trail debris with multiple waterproof seals, allowing clean, smooth pump action even in the harshest conditions. Even when the exterior of the pump is muddy, the internal components are spotless and ready to quickly inflate a tire.
Applying the pump head to the valve stem is fast and simple because it needs to be. If a tire goes flat during a race, time is of the essence. The EnCase Pump head just needs to be pressed onto the Presta valve to start inflating the tire. And without a hose, threads, or a locking lever, the EnCase Pump won’t bend or unscrew your valve core. The simple press-fit pump head features a durable urethane gasket, allowing extended use before service.
The EnCase Pump expands the EnCase System product line of multi-tools with unique features and clever storage solutions. The pump comes in two sizes: 40 and 85cc. The smaller 40cc pump has room inside to fit an EnCase System multi-tool (e.g. Hex Bit Wrench or Chain + Tire Plug) or the new Wolf Tooth EnCase Tire Plug. The larger 85cc pump can fit both EnCase System multi-tools or the EnCase Tire Plug Tool. Included with those multi-tools is a storage sleeve made of a durable rubber that prevents rattling while making a snug, secure fit in the end of the pump handle.
It was also important in the EnCase Pump design phase to make the pump easy to access. Included with the EnCase Pump is a multi-position bracket that allows easy positioning for bikes with various diameter downtubes or seat tubes. The inner mount position is designed to work in conjunction with the Wolf Tooth B-RAD Bottle Shift for even tighter positioning. With the pump mounted next to a bottle cage and a tire plug pre-loaded on the Tubeless Tire Plugger inside the pump, a puncture can be plugged and reinflation can begin within seconds. That means less time on the side of the trail and more time riding.
The EnCase Pump is covered by Wolf Tooth Right to Repair. Wolf Tooth believes in your right to be able to fix your components. A user manual is available to walk customers through usage tips and best practices. Crashes happen, parts get misplaced, things go bump in the night. All individual parts are available as replacement parts. Each of the components of EnCase Pump can be purchased separately, from the gasket to the pump handle to the tool sleeves. Wolf Tooth would rather have a customer replace just a $4.95 component than an entirely new pump. A video service guide is available that will show customers how to replace and repair all individual components. The best part is that all of this can be done in any home workshop and Wolf Tooth customer support is always at the ready to provide assistance when needed.
Retail pricing for the 40cc pump starts at $64.95 USD, while pricing for the 85cc pump starts at $69.95. Prices increase as multi-tools for internal storage are added. The new Wolf Tooth EnCase Pump is available now on WolfToothComponents.com
and with any dealer and distributor that stocks Wolf Tooth.