Wolf Tooth Announces Limited ReMote Color Options for the Holidays

The Wolf Tooth ReMote is available in red and green
for a limited time. Both colors are festive options for the ReMote and ReMote Light Action. This is the first time that Wolf Tooth has ever made a green dropper lever, while red has been previously available. This is the same red and green as other Wolf Tooth anodized components and accessories, which makes it easy to color match with a headset, grips, and more. Like any limited Wolf Tooth item, these were made in a small quantity and might not stick around for long.
This is a dropper lever that is compact, ergonomic, reliable, and sturdy. The face of the lever features a machined texture that makes it easier to grip while wet or if you’re wearing gloves. The ReMote is compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts and it is easy to install, with a guide available on the product webpage. Best of all, the ReMote is smooth. A massive 21mm sealed-cartridge bearing sits at the pivot point to ensure that every motion is smooth, easy, and precise so you can focus on riding your line instead of the performance of your bike.
The ReMote and ReMote Light Action are distinguished by the length of the lever. The ReMote (or Standard Action) has a 46.3mm lever, while the ReMote Light Action lever has a length of 57.1mm. The added length of the ReMote Light Action reduces the push force by 25%, which makes it easier for you to engage your dropper post. While the ReMote Standard Action does require a bit more force to operate, it has a shorter throw, which means your thumb does not need to move as far while pressing the lever.
Wolf Tooth makes its components, tools, and accessories in Minnesota. This includes chainrings, headsets, multi-tools, seatpost clamps, dropper levers, and more. Machined Wolf Tooth products are designed, manufactured, assembled, packaged, and shipped from the same Minnesota shop.
All Wolf Tooth accessories, tools, and components that have multiple pieces are available as replacement parts as part of the Wolf Tooth Right To Repair Program. If your ReMote breaks after a crash, we’d rather have you replace just the affected part(s) instead of the entire assembly. This saves money, waste, and time for everyone involved. For the ReMote, the list of replacement parts includes all the little pieces that keep it operating smoothly, including the axle, bearing, M4 washer, and more. Even various conversion kits are available, so if you have a ReMote with a 22.2mm clamp now that you want to pair with Magura Brakes to simplify your cockpit, you can get just the necessary part.
The Limited Edition ReMote in red and green is available now on WolfToothComponents.com
. These were made in a small batch and won’t be around for long.
