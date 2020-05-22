Wolf Tooth Announces New Performance Headsets With Black Oxide Bearings

Press Release: Wolf Tooth Components
Wolf Tooth now has two choices for headsets and bearings: Premium Headsets with stainless steel bearings and Performance Headsets with black oxide bearings. The addition of the black oxide bearings creates another pricing option for the Wolf Tooth line of headsets. All existing sizes of External Cup, Integrated Standard, and Zero Stack headsets are available with the new bearing selection.
Our headsets are designed, engineered, and machined in Minneapolis, Minnesota, using aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum. This material was chosen because it is lightweight, strong, and durable. The previous line of Wolf Tooth Precision Headsets featured stainless steel Enduro bearings. These are now labeled as Wolf Tooth Premium Headsets, while headsets with black oxide Enduro bearings are named Wolf Tooth Performance Headsets.
Beyond bearings, a few key differences separate these two new lines of headsets. Premium Headsets with stainless steel bearings are available in nine colors, have three options of stack height for upper top covers, and a lifetime warranty. These retail at $59.95-$64.95 USD for uppers and $39.95-$54.95 for lowers.
Performance Headsets feature black oxide bearings, are available in nine colors, have one option of stack height for upper top cover, and a one-year limited warranty. The new Performance Headsets retail at $39.95-$44.95 for uppers and $19.95-$34.95 for lowers.
Stainless steel Enduro bearings in Premium Headsets are resistant to corrosion and will last the lifetime of your bike with proper care. Black oxide Enduro bearings in the new Performance Headsets are steel bearings that have a black oxide coating to reduce corrosion.
To protect the system, all Wolf Tooth headsets have custom seals in three key places that have a tight, secure fit and keep out all moisture and contaminants. The bearings themselves also have two silicone dual-lip seals to further keep the elements away from the interior steel balls that are vital to the performance of a headset.
The complete list of sizes and colors can be found on the Wolf Tooth website, along with a full line of spacers and stem caps.
Wolf Tooth Premium and Performance Headsets are available now on wolftoothcomponents.com
and wherever Wolf Tooth is sold.
Do I want a orange headset? Yep.
