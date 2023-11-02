Wolf Tooth Announces ReMote 360 Dropper Lever

Press Release: Wolf Tooth Components

ReMote 360 is machined in-house at our Minnesota headquarters.

ReMote 360 has a defined knurled barrel that provides a ton of grip and is easy to find on the fly.

ReMote 360 is great for eBikes with large block-style controllers. The ReMote 360 is still positioned close to the rider's thumb when they're riding, while also rotated out of the way of the controller so there's no interference when hitting the dropper.

Rider - Conner Wygaerts // Photographer - Brady Nations

Here are two examples of ReMote 360 in fairly standard under-the-bar positions under the left grip. LEFT: it is mounted inboard of the brake and mode controller, with the base down under the bar, and the lever forward toward the rider so the eBike controller functions can be accessed without lever interference. RIGHT: it is mounted in a standard position under the left grip. The lever is slender and allows for multiple alternate actuation directions from this spot that a traditional lever can't do.

Here is where things get interesting. LEFT: living that singlespeed life, ReMote 360 is mounted under the right grip since there's no shifter. The rotating base allows you to play around with mounting to your heart's content. No gears. No Rules. RIGHT: since XC bikes often have lockouts for the front and rear suspension mounted where a dropper lever might otherwise live, this ReMote 360 is positioned forward under the bar so that the rider can push or pull the dropper lever with their thumb or index finger.