Wolf Tooth Announces ReMote 360 Dropper Lever

Wolf Tooth ReMote 360 is a joystick-style dropper lever that can be installed almost anywhere on your handlebars. It is compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts. The lever can be pushed or pulled in any direction with your thumb or index finger. The clamp can be rotated 360° around the bars, while the base can be rotated 360° in relation to the clamp.


photo
photo
ReMote 360 is machined in-house at our Minnesota headquarters.


ReMote 360 can adapt to any dropper lever positioning that your cockpit requires. You can mount the lever on the left or right side of your bars, above or below your grips, and the base can be rotated 360° in relation to the clamp to adjust the lever starting position and angle so you can dial in your setup. There's no wrong way to use it.


photo
ReMote 360 has a defined knurled barrel that provides a ton of grip and is easy to find on the fly.


ReMote 360 uses a common 22.2mm clamp and barrel adjuster like other dropper lever. The lever pulls up to 8mm of cable while a hardened stainless steel bushing provides precise actuation from any angle. It is compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts, including the Wolf Tooth Resolve Dropper Post.


photo
ReMote 360 is great for eBikes with large block-style controllers. The ReMote 360 is still positioned close to the rider's thumb when they're riding, while also rotated out of the way of the controller so there's no interference when hitting the dropper.


The ReMote 360 lever can be pushed or pulled in any direction to actuate your dropper post. Push it with your thumb as you would with a standard dropper lever, pull it toward your handlebars with your index finger, or move it in any other way that works for your cockpit. ReMote 360 complements the ReMote product line as an option for cockpits that can’t fit a standard dropper lever or folks who want a different option based on their riding style.


photo
Rider - Conner Wygaerts // Photographer - Brady Nations


Below are a few installed examples of ReMote 360 with various cockpit setups. ReMote 360 is a great all-around dropper lever because it helps solve for the cockpit clutter that comes with certain bike configurations.


photo
photo
Here are two examples of ReMote 360 in fairly standard under-the-bar positions under the left grip. LEFT: it is mounted inboard of the brake and mode controller, with the base down under the bar, and the lever forward toward the rider so the eBike controller functions can be accessed without lever interference. RIGHT: it is mounted in a standard position under the left grip. The lever is slender and allows for multiple alternate actuation directions from this spot that a traditional lever can't do.

photo
photo
Here is where things get interesting. LEFT: living that singlespeed life, ReMote 360 is mounted under the right grip since there's no shifter. The rotating base allows you to play around with mounting to your heart's content. No gears. No Rules. RIGHT: since XC bikes often have lockouts for the front and rear suspension mounted where a dropper lever might otherwise live, this ReMote 360 is positioned forward under the bar so that the rider can push or pull the dropper lever with their thumb or index finger.


photo


Wolf Tooth Right to Repair covers ReMote 360. This means that all parts are available to purchase individually. We understand that crashes happen and things go bump in the night. With ReMote 360, only the affected part will need to be replaced instead of the entire assembly. Video guides are also provided to walk you through installation and service from your home workshop.

The new ReMote 360 is available for $59.95 USD at WolfToothComponents.com and at all bike shops that stock Wolf Tooth Components.

18 Comments
  • 14 1
 My first two droppers from Crank Bros back in 2008/9 came with these remotes. They worked fine. In fact the remotes were the best part of those droppers!
  • 2 1
 I see your Crank Brothers and raise you a Maverick Speedball remote. Not the most ergonomic but 20 years on still an elegant design.
  • 6 1
 I ran one of these on a X Fusion and it was the best part of the dropper.

I stopped being able to use a thumb actuated dropper due to carpal tunnel, so I rigged up a throttle style dropper using an old grip shift.

^ this works fine, but it can be hard to use depending on terrain, but a joy stick dropper might be a nice alternative if you could set it up so it can be "bumped" with the side or palm of the hand.
  • 1 0
 Check out the trigger lever from 9point8. I've been using this for about 10 years now and while it's very out of the ordinary it really works well if you've got a thumb problem. I got it when I broke my thumb and have never gone back, it's just way more natural for me to pull a brake style lever than try to push a thumb lever.

9point8.ca/collections/remotes/products/trigger-remote
  • 8 2
 This is nothing new. I remember seeing this style of dropper lever in the infancy of dropper post. Working at a bike shop made me hate these things.
  • 6 1
 yepcomponents.com
  • 1 1
 @brubou: Yep, these remind me of those too. I have no experience with them but just having more options out there doesn't bother me. I like that it is a very simple product though, compared to the typical remote.
  • 3 1
 Rather old design done previously by X-fusion, Maverick America, Yep components. Ill take a pass on this one, their normal levers are very nice though.
  • 4 1
 What's old is new again. This was one of the first dropper post lever designs. Think Joblin/Maverick speedball.
  • 3 0
 Looks, and works, just like the flush lever on a public toilet.
  • 2 0
 While I'd likely just keep my normal Wolf Tooth lever, it looks like an interesting design that I'd like to try.
  • 1 0
 It's not very wide compared with a paddle style. I can see myself missing it with my thumb on a high intensity ride when I'm just mashing controls to keep going.
  • 1 0
 When a mechanically connected switch is more flexible than a wireless control...
  • 1 0
 When I read remote I thought Finally! someone makes a wireless Lever that can be adapted to any post - but FAIL.
  • 1 0
 Wolf Tooth makes some great stuff. I'd be interested to give it a try.
  • 1 0
 Anybody running their dropper post?
  • 1 1
 Currently got one just like this, attached to an old X fusion on my boys old bike.
  • 1 0
 ooof, stokes the ptsd from primordial crankbrothers droppers







