Wolf Tooth Announces Ripsaw Aluminum Flat Pedals

PRESS RELEASE: Wolf Tooth Components
Wolf Tooth Ripsaw Aluminum Pedals
feature a slim, lightweight design with a slight convex profile. The large, asymmetric machined aluminum platform provides strong foot support for all-mountain riding, while the thin convex profile is just 7mm thick at the leading edge. Inside the pedal are three fully sealed cartridge bearings, a stainless steel axle, a igus bushing, and a custom radial seal to protect internal components against trail debris. They are available now.
The slight convex profile of the pedal body is tallest at the pedal spindle. The shape then tapers toward each edge from there. This profile aligns perfectly with the arch of your foot and provides a strong platform for power transfer. Ripsaw pedals are 12.5mm thick in the center and just 7mm thick in the front and rear edges. This large 118mm x 102mm profile is supportive and comfortable for all riders, while performing exceptionally well for riders who prefer pedaling with a mid-foot position or for shoes that do not have much structure or support.
Pedal bodies are available in three colors: Raw Silver, Ultraviolet Purple, and Black. Each side of the pedal has 12 stainless steel rear-loading 4.5mm pins for loads of traction. An additional six 4.5mm pins ship with the pedal and they are available as replacement parts. 3mm short pins are available to customize the convexity of the pedal; by installing shorter pins on the edges, the convex profile is emphasized.
Quality internal components are vital for reliable performance in all conditions. Inside the pedal is a machined 17-4 stainless steel axle with three low-friction, fully sealed cartridge bearings and one igus bushing with a custom radial seal protect internal components against trail debris. This is the same configuration of internal components that is inside the Waveform Aluminum Pedals, which have been earning positive long-term reviews for superior performance in all conditions compared to other pedals on the market. Expect consistent, reliable performance while riding in rain, mud, sand, dirt, and snow.
Ripsaw Aluminum Pedals are designed, engineered, machined, and assembled at Wolf Tooth in Minnesota, USA. Each pedal body begins as a solid 6061-T6 aluminum billet before spending almost 40 minutes in a CNC mill. This is where the 118mm x 102mm platform takes shape with beautifully intricate machine paths. Meanwhile, the 17-4 stainless steel axles begin as long cylindrical rods that are fed into a CNC lathe where they are cut to their final form. All of the 33 individual components are then pulled together and assembled a mere 40’ from their source CNC machines before they are packaged and shipped to cyclists around the world.
Wolf Tooth believes in the Right to Repair
. All individual components of Ripsaw Aluminum Pedals are available as replacement parts, including the pedal body, stainless steel axle, bearings, and more. An additional six grip pins are included in the package with the pedals. An owner’s manual and video guide are provided on the Waveform Aluminum Pedals webpage for customers to disassemble, service, and reassemble the pedals at home. These new pedals also have a five-year warranty that covers defects in material or workmanship from the date of purchase. Pedals can also be sent to Wolf Tooth for service.
Ripsaw Aluminum Pedals are available today from WolfToothComponents.com
and at any bike shop that stocks Wolf Tooth. Retail pricing is $199.95 USD per set of pedals.