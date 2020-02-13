Wolf Tooth Components Announces New Mega Fat Paw Foam Grips

Side profile of the Mega Fat Paw (left) and the Mega Fat Paw Cam (right)

Wolf Tooth Components have launched a new version of its Fat Paw grips which claim to be the thickest foam grips available to buy.The Mega Fat Paw and the Mega Fat Paw Cam build upon the already thick Fat Paw grips to push the foam to 11.5mm thick with a huge diameter of 40mm. Wolf Tooth say that they been designed to reduce hand fatigue and finger numbness for riders with gloved or large hands.Using their own proprietary dual-density silicone compound Wolf Tooth state that both models of the grips will provide "excellent vibration damping and conforms to your hand for improved comfort while maintaining durability." Also, they feature a "tacky texture" which should give a good level of in all weather conditions no matter if you are wearing gloves or not.Of the two new grips, there is the Mega Fat Paw Cam which differs from the standard grip in one way, which features a more ergonomic shape when compared to the standard grip profile. Wolf Tooth claim that the Mega Fat Paw Cam offers "reduced circumference compared to non-faceted grips, providing padding and comfort only where you need it." In addition to the more ergonomic shape, the more angular design of the Cam grip creates a higher level of grip due to the four edges created by the unique shape.The whole Mega Fat Paw grip range in made in the USA and will cost $32.95 a pair. Find out more here