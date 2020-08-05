Wolf Tooth Components Release CAMO BashSpider

Aug 5, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  

Designed to work with their CAMO system, Wolf Tooth's new BashSpider is a bash ring and crankset-mounted spider all in one. The BashSpider integrates with the CAMO product line and is, according to Wolf Tooth, the world's only 3mm Boost crankset-mounted bash spider.

Frame and BB mounted bash rings can at times void warranties and the crankset-mounted option avoids that issue. The design of the BashSpider allows riders to roll over obstacles, using the cranks to pivot and keep moving, rather than simply a fixed slide as a static bash guard would.



The BashSpider is available for direct mount SRAM, Shimano, and Race Face Cinch cranksets and is available for sale on Wolf Tooth's website and wherever Wolf Tooth products are sold.

For more information, visit wolftoothcomponents.com



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Chainrings Wolf Tooth


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
75917 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
67332 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
48103 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
46194 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
45800 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
37975 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
36299 views
Now Closed: Win It Wednesday - Enter to Win a Cannondale Scalpel SE
33323 views

12 Comments

  • 4 1
 I remember 2007
  • 1 0
 Me too!
  • 1 0
 But do you remember the Sprocket Pocket?
  • 2 0
 former Girvin rockring owner here, put some grip on it
  • 2 0
 Kinda into it tbh. They've had a comeback in BMX. Why not mtb?
  • 1 0
 Always hated trying to clean the gunk off the chainring with a bash ring. Glad to have a frame mounted bash guard now.
  • 1 0
 Yes! Next up a direct mount BBG bashwich.
  • 1 0
 should come with a fake front derailleur just to mess with people.
  • 1 0
 So it’s not Camo? Tf
  • 1 0
 This. It completely de-camos the camo.
  • 1 2
 I remember 2007
  • 1 0
 Me too!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011159
Mobile Version of Website