Wolf Tooth Components Release CAMO BashSpider

Designed to work with their CAMO system, Wolf Tooth's new BashSpider is a bash ring and crankset-mounted spider all in one. The BashSpider integrates with the CAMO product line and is, according to Wolf Tooth, the world's only 3mm Boost crankset-mounted bash spider.
Frame and BB mounted bash rings can at times void warranties and the crankset-mounted option avoids that issue. The design of the BashSpider allows riders to roll over obstacles, using the cranks to pivot and keep moving, rather than simply a fixed slide as a static bash guard would.
The BashSpider is available for direct mount SRAM, Shimano, and Race Face Cinch cranksets and is available for sale on Wolf Tooth's website and wherever Wolf Tooth products are sold.
For more information, visit wolftoothcomponents.com
