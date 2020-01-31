Wolf Tooth Components Release New Dropper Remote for Cluttered Cockpits

Wolf Tooth Components has released a new dropper post lever that has been completely redesigned for riders running front shifters, lockout levers, or e-bike controls.
With the move to single chainrings becoming the norm it meant that dropper levers could become more ergonomic as they took the place of what would have been your front shifter. But for those still running controls on the left side of their bar, it became a puzzle trying to find a way to make it all fit and be easy to use while riding.
The new product from Wolf Tooth called the ‘BarCentric’ aims to fix this issue by instead mounting the moving parts of the remote around the bar itself. To achieve this the ‘BarCentric’ uses an Enduro bearing that fits around the handlebar allowing it to only take up 14.5 mm of space on the bars. By wrapping the remote around the bar it allows far more positioning options to help the remote work with a number of different positions to accommodate for shifters, lockout levers and even e-bike controls.
The ‘BarCentric’ is designed to work with all cable operated dropper posts and is available now for $74.95. Find out more here
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment