Wolf Tooth Introduces ReMote Pro Dropper Lever

ReMote Pro is cycling’s most adjustable and refined dropper lever. It features more adjustment than any other dropper lever so you can configure your cockpit based on riding style. It also features a full machined assembly for durability and ergonomics. Eight clamp options are available that are compatible with all standard MTB handlebars and can integrate with several brake clamps for a clean and tidy cockpit. ReMote Pro is machined at Wolf Tooth in Minnesota and compatible with all cable-actuated dropper posts.
ReMote Pro is the only dropper lever that allows for adjustment of the lever starting position independent of cable tension. Some dropper levers do have limited adjustment of lever starting position, though they require the cable and cable clamp to be moved along with the lever, which can require additional cockpit changes. With ReMote Pro, you have 48º of rotational freedom to select your lever starting point – no need to adjust clamp positioning or cable tension (or anything else) to get the lever to your ideal spot. ReMote Pro can be moved along and rotated around the handlebar as can be done with ReMote and ReMote Light Action, while also having additional adjustment of lateral movement once the clamp is in its final place with three lateral mount positions.
The cable pulley of ReMote Pro is designed with a cam (oval) shape around the axle. This provides more leverage at the beginning of the lever throw, when dropper posts need more force to open the fluid reservoir valve that allows the post to move. Think of it as starting to pedal a bike from a dead stop while in a low, easy gear compared to starting in a high, difficult gear. Actuation of ReMote Pro starts easy and ends easy.
Eight clamp options are available for ReMote Pro. Options include a 22.2mm clamp that is compatible with all standard mountain bike handlebars. Other clamp options allow you to integrate ReMote Pro directly with brakes from Shimano, SRAM, Magura, Hope Tech, and Hayes.
ReMote Pro features a machined aluminum lever and mount straight from the CNC machines at Wolf Tooth in Minnesota. The entire assembly features a machined lever, cable pulley, base, and clamp; three stainless steel bolts; and a clever chainring bolt to hold it all together. The large sealed cartridge bearing is shielded from the elements and trail debris by the machined base, the cable clamp won’t pinch the cable, and the lever paddle has a textured surface that provides grip with or without gloves. The result of this full metal assembly is a durable, ergonomic, reliable dropper lever that can meet the demands of the trail.
Wolf Tooth Right to Repair covers ReMote Pro. This means that all parts are available to purchase individually. We understand that crashes happen and things go bump in the night. With ReMote Pro, only the affected part will need to be replaced instead of the entire assembly. For example, say the cable clamping bolt is damaged in a crash. Wolf Tooth Right to Repair allows you to purchase just a $1.95 bolt instead of an entire new ReMote Pro. Video guides are also provided to walk you through installation and service from your home workshop.ReMote Pro
is available now for $69.95 on WolfToothComponents.com
and with any bike shop that stocks Wolf Tooth. The price of the existing ReMote and ReMote Light Action has been reduced to $54.95 and will continue to be available alongside the new dropper lever.
Shop images by Roo Way. Trail images by Brady Nations.
