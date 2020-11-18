Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool

Details

• Master-link pliers feature a swiveling 8mm hex bit on the end, with a 4mm opening to accept a variety of bits that are stored in the handle

• Includes a spoke wrench, valve core tool, flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdriver bits, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex bits, and T10, T25 Torx bits

• Also installs and removes master links, clears tire sealant clogs from valve stem, and tightens the valve stem lock nut

• Made of 7075-T6 aluminum handles, CrV tool steel swivel head, S2 tool steel bits

• Magnets keep all bits in place

• Ball detent swivel head designed to access hard-to-reach places

• Handle provides extra torque



• Master Link storage is compatible with SRAM PowerLock Link, Shimano Quick-Link, KMC Missing Link and other similar master links (not compatible with Connex Links by Wipperman)

• Available with coloured accents: black, silver, red, purple, orange, blue, gold, green, and gunmetal

• Weight: 68g (verified)

• Size: 146mm x 20mm x 9mm

• Master links are not included

• Made in the USA

• Price: $69.95

• wolftoothcomponents.com

• Pliers compatible with 9, 10, 11, and 12-speed master links and chains (not compatible with Campagnolo 12-speed chains)• Master Link storage is compatible with SRAM PowerLock Link, Shimano Quick-Link, KMC Missing Link and other similar master links (not compatible with Connex Links by Wipperman)• Available with coloured accents: black, silver, red, purple, orange, blue, gold, green, and gunmetal• Weight: 68g (verified)• Size: 146mm x 20mm x 9mm• Master links are not included• Made in the USA• Price: $69.95

Wolf Tooth's new 8-bit Pack Pliers are a clever approach to multi-tools. Eight attachment bits sit inside the handle of master link pliers and are held in place with magnets. Those bits fit into an 8mm swivelling hex head that has a 4mm opening for the bits.I've been using these pliers for a little while, and I like them more than I thought I would. There are some obvious downsides: it's a miracle I haven't lost any of the bits yet, and it's annoying that it'sa complete repair solution but is missing a chain tool. But I've come to really appreciate the extra torque versus typical micro multi tools. Especially when taking some stubborn pedals off because someone who will remain nameless did them up to three ugga duggas. The tool feels sturdy, almost a little heavy, but it's in line or lighter than other multi-tools with similar functionality.I'm not sure it's enough to convert me away from on-bike tool storage, but this could be a good option to throw in your bag on a big ride or a bikepacking trip.