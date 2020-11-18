Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool

Nov 18, 2020
by Brian Park  


Wolf Tooth's new 8-bit Pack Pliers are a clever approach to multi-tools. Eight attachment bits sit inside the handle of master link pliers and are held in place with magnets. Those bits fit into an 8mm swivelling hex head that has a 4mm opening for the bits.


Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers
Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers


Details
• Master-link pliers feature a swiveling 8mm hex bit on the end, with a 4mm opening to accept a variety of bits that are stored in the handle
• Includes a spoke wrench, valve core tool, flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdriver bits, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex bits, and T10, T25 Torx bits
• Also installs and removes master links, clears tire sealant clogs from valve stem, and tightens the valve stem lock nut
• Made of 7075-T6 aluminum handles, CrV tool steel swivel head, S2 tool steel bits
• Magnets keep all bits in place
• Ball detent swivel head designed to access hard-to-reach places
• Handle provides extra torque
• Pliers compatible with 9, 10, 11, and 12-speed master links and chains (not compatible with Campagnolo 12-speed chains)
• Master Link storage is compatible with SRAM PowerLock Link, Shimano Quick-Link, KMC Missing Link and other similar master links (not compatible with Connex Links by Wipperman)
• Available with coloured accents: black, silver, red, purple, orange, blue, gold, green, and gunmetal
• Weight: 68g (verified)
• Size: 146mm x 20mm x 9mm
• Master links are not included
• Made in the USA
• Price: $69.95
wolftoothcomponents.com


Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers
Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers


I've been using these pliers for a little while, and I like them more than I thought I would. There are some obvious downsides: it's a miracle I haven't lost any of the bits yet, and it's annoying that it's almost a complete repair solution but is missing a chain tool. But I've come to really appreciate the extra torque versus typical micro multi tools. Especially when taking some stubborn pedals off because someone who will remain nameless did them up to three ugga duggas. The tool feels sturdy, almost a little heavy, but it's in line or lighter than other multi-tools with similar functionality.

I'm not sure it's enough to convert me away from on-bike tool storage, but this could be a good option to throw in your bag on a big ride or a bikepacking trip.

68 Comments

  • 21 2
 Third day in a row that there’s a new multitool on PB without a chain tool...
  • 9 3
 I haven’t used a chain tool on the trail in quite some time, are other people still breaking their chains after switching to 1x??? I still won’t go for a ride without a chain tool though...
  • 8 0
 no chain breaker is deal breaker
  • 1 0
 Agreed, I mentioned in the article that this is annoying. On the other hand, with something like this you're already carrying a bag, so one school of thought would be happy to get to choose the micro chain tool that you like best. I do like a CT-5, but it'd be nice to find something that could save some weight and use the 8-Bit to drive it.
  • 4 0
 @unrooted: Haven't used a chain tool for myself on the trail either since I started using master links. I have, however, used a chain tool on the trail several times on fellow riders bikes. I always have a chain tool in the pack...
  • 2 0
 Three Days Graced.
  • 1 2
 I tried once to use the chain tool of a multitool and it was impossible 'cause too small to apply enough force to break the chain... Good on me I tried this shit at home. So better carrying a proper chain tool than expecting your minitool save your ride!
  • 3 1
 So... when do we start arguing over multi tool size?

Because to me if 8 bits is enough for you then you must be some sort of moron.

Do you even wrench brah?
  • 4 0
 Seriously... what is the point of having master-link pliers but no chain tool?
  • 5 0
 @thegoodflow: dude you can customize the color of the bolt that holds these pliers together. When you're stuck on the side of the trail nothing else will matter.
  • 3 2
 I'm curious why you'd need a chain tool on a ride now, assuming you have a spare link handy. If you break your chain, you just swap in the spare link. It's not like you can reuse most of the pins these days anyway is it? Maybe I'm missing something?
  • 1 0
 @Clem-mk: toughen up butter cup
  • 12 0
 @shredddr: you’ll likely need something to break the chain so you have two narrow links on each end with no pins still stuck in them
  • 1 5
flag wallheater (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 In 30 years I don't think I've ever had to use a chain tool for a trail side repair. Just ease off when you change gear and give your chain an easy life.
  • 4 0
 @shredddr: You ever twist a link and you will know why you need a chain tool.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr : what jwellford said. And yes, In a pinch, you can still use a chain tool to reinsert a pin to get you home if you don't have a quick link (or you break it a second time, which is increasingly likely after the chain endures whatever trauma that caused the first break). The key is to not press the pin all the way out of the second outer plate so that you can press it back through from the backside. Of course, this link is now compromised and should be replaced with a master-link later, but it'll get you home.

And another situation, which I surprisingly encountered recently with an fresh eagle xx1 chain, was a stiff link, presumably from some botched shift that went unnoticed... quick links and pliers alone are not going to help you fix that.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: First 15 minutes on slickrock had two buddies break a chain (12spd the actual outer link broke O.O, 10sp a plate bent out). I'm not sure if I was the only one with a chain tool, but damn glad that I did.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: You're assuming you broke the chain at the quick link. And that the chain bits before and after are still usable.In our shop, on a road bike no less, I've had the chain twisted so bad from the trauma of hanger explosion that a section of nearly 10 links was visibly warped and unusable. So on the trail that might be hopeless, but if you have to remove damaged links first to get the quick link on or you break other than the quick link a chain tool will be a useful option. I carry a piece of cable to function as a quick link breaker but I have yet to shred my fingers needing to do that.

Your mileage may vary, obviously, based on some people never needing or having one in X number of decades of riding.
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: more likely to break chain with 1x thinner chain spending lots of time at relatively sharp angle \
  • 3 0
 If you snap your chain, then its already broken...

Why break it again? That just seems like a temper tantrum
  • 1 0
 I went down a rabbit hole and think the KMC mini chain tool would be worth checking out as a companion to something like the 8-Bit. Only weighs 25g, and probably less since you don't have to bring the hex key part. www.youtube.com/watch?v=-YC9g9ZXjQk
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: something like this?
store.fixitsticks.com/collections/all-cycling/products/chain-breaker
  • 1 0
 @pikabika: Yeah, although that one is a bunch heavier than the KMC one. Dangerholm would be horrified at the extra 25g.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: The music in that video made me feel like I was feeding starving children or something.
  • 1 0
 Use the granite tools bar end one
  • 1 0
 Only a couple of months ago, my freehub seized. That is a game ender. Had no chain tool so had to use rocks to smash my chain off so I could scoot (the downs) back home.
The chain tool on my ancient heavy but alas not oft carried trusty Topeak multi tool has set the length on every new chain I have bought for the last 5-6 years since my proper one broke. Works first time every time.
  • 1 0
 I agree, it's pretty dumb.. it has masterlink pliers, but no chain tool.
  • 1 0
 @unrooted: if people aren't breaking chains as they used to, why do we need a multi-tool with master-link pliers?
  • 1 0
 @brianpark:
Can we have a poll please. "When was the last time you used a chain tool out on the trail?"

Or even expand it to what tools have you used out on the trail.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: Have you ever actually broken a chain on a ride? You'll need a chaintool before you will be able to use your spare master-link. Just saying.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: snap a derailleur hanger and need to go single speed
  • 10 1
 Shoulda called em Multi-Pliers
  • 5 0
 Someone give this man a plush marketing gig stat!
  • 1 0
 Brain short-circuited.
  • 8 0
 I've only needed a chain breaker a few times, but when I needed it, I REALLY needed it. No deal.
  • 1 1
 recently? can I ask the circumstances? would a spare link have done you justice instead?
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: First 15 minutes on slickrock last month had two buddies break a chain (12spd the actual outer link broke O.O, 10sp a plate bent out). I'm not sure if I was the only one with a chain tool, but damn glad that I did. After teaching mtb for a few summers and done at least one walk out I'd almost never go on a ride without one.
  • 2 0
 @shredddr: You still need a chain breaker even with spare links. Think about it. When you snap a chain, you still have to remove the pin on the broken link that is still intact. You can gnaw on it with your teeth, or you can just carry a chain breaker. Me thinks you haven't ever had to fix a broken chain on trail.
  • 1 0
 @shredddr: I've used a chain tool when I've blown up a derailleur 10 miles from the car, when I've broken a chain 6 miles from the car and when my buddy had a stick dismember his derailleur. I really hate pushing my bike so I'd rather carry a multitool that has a chain tool and weighs an oz or two more.

Just carrying a spare link doesn't do shit when the busted link is still partially attached to the chain which is how it usually goes.
  • 1 0
 What are we still putting screw driver bits on a bike tool. Where on your bike is there a philips or flat head screw. As for the pliers, if you’ve ever broken a derailleur or hanger and need to get the chain off to do a chainless run, the quick link pliers would be nice
  • 2 0
 Whats the weird lookin screw/pole thing in the other side? Why oh why didn't they make it detachable and shape the ends for tire lever use?
  • 1 0
 that's what I sayin???!!! Actually not fully sure what you said just had to say that.
  • 1 0
 It's a textured rod used to clear clogged valve stems
  • 2 0
 Looks more like a file than a screw.... I'm guessing that's the part that "clears tire sealant clogs from valve stem"... obviously far more important than a chain tool.
  • 1 1
 @provin1327: you're telling me the screw pole is a textured rod?! well why didn't you say so!
  • 1 0
 I carry a large paper clip, the version that is rough as opposed to smooth. Pull valve core, bend clip out like you would to reset a device, plunge away. Do this before using a CO2 or you have a high risk of it not seating the bead.
  • 3 3
 Most chains break because they are worn out. On average I might pull my multi tool out once every 6 months. And that is due to crashing and having to readjust my handle bars and levers. If you clean, lubricate and inspect your drive train on a regular basis you will find that you wont have chain failures as often. Most chains are good for around 300 miles if taken care of. So I have had the same multi tool for the last 15 years with a chain tool.
  • 2 0
 I definitely get more than 300 miles out of a chain, and regularly check them with a stretch gauge.
  • 3 1
 Chingon.. algo finalmente limpio, compacto y sencillo = zero complicaciones.. kudos a @wolftooth????
  • 2 0
 Somethin' about limp
  • 2 0
 Love the form factor. Love the weight even more. Too bad about the lack of chain tool.
  • 2 0
 Who opts for 8 bit these days?
Call me when 10-bit version will be aired
  • 1 0
 Call me 2-Bit Willy.
  • 1 0
 I feel like they could’ve very easily put a little lip on one of the arms to make it function as a tire lever
  • 1 0
 funny that also your wife doesn't know with how much force you use to fasten pedals .-)
  • 1 0
 Maybe they should have called it the 1 byte tool. Then all us compsci nerds would have bought one
  • 2 0
 Neat !
  • 1 0
 Neature.
  • 2 1
 I love this idea with a chain breaker and all the fixings
  • 1 0
 Like good ol' country cookin.
  • 2 0
 Buyin' it.
  • 1 0
 great looking product. I just may buy one...
  • 1 1
 Has anyone ever need to remove their quick link while on the trail????
  • 3 1
 Yes. When you rip your derailleur to shreds.
  • 1 0
 you gotta use a spare cable and wrap that baby around the quick link and pull the ends of the cable. itll work but gloves are necessary
  • 1 0
 @Ardenjacoby: instead, you could also use a chain tool to accomplish that... as well as actually being able to fix a broken chain.
  • 2 0
 @Kobeefton88: Shoelaces work pretty good too. Or just removing the jockey wheels.
  • 1 0
 no.. No I have never actually removed a quicklink on the trail. I have however used a "real" chaintool.

Post a Comment



