Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool

Wolf Tooth's new 8-bit Pack Pliers are a clever approach to multi-tools. Eight attachment bits sit inside the handle of master link pliers and are held in place with magnets. Those bits fit into an 8mm swivelling hex head that has a 4mm opening for the bits. Details
• Master-link pliers feature a swiveling 8mm hex bit on the end, with a 4mm opening to accept a variety of bits that are stored in the handle
• Includes a spoke wrench, valve core tool, flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdriver bits, 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex bits, and T10, T25 Torx bits
• Also installs and removes master links, clears tire sealant clogs from valve stem, and tightens the valve stem lock nut
• Made of 7075-T6 aluminum handles, CrV tool steel swivel head, S2 tool steel bits
• Magnets keep all bits in place
• Ball detent swivel head designed to access hard-to-reach places
• Handle provides extra torque
• Pliers compatible with 9, 10, 11, and 12-speed master links and chains (not compatible with Campagnolo 12-speed chains)
• Master Link storage is compatible with SRAM PowerLock Link, Shimano Quick-Link, KMC Missing Link and other similar master links (not compatible with Connex Links by Wipperman)
• Available with coloured accents: black, silver, red, purple, orange, blue, gold, green, and gunmetal
• Weight: 68g (verified)
• Size: 146mm x 20mm x 9mm
• Master links are not included
• Made in the USA
• Price: $69.95
• wolftoothcomponents.com
I've been using these pliers for a little while, and I like them more than I thought I would. There are some obvious downsides: it's a miracle I haven't lost any of the bits yet, and it's annoying that it's almost
a complete repair solution but is missing a chain tool. But I've come to really appreciate the extra torque versus typical micro multi tools. Especially when taking some stubborn pedals off because someone who will remain nameless did them up to three ugga duggas. The tool feels sturdy, almost a little heavy, but it's in line or lighter than other multi-tools with similar functionality.
I'm not sure it's enough to convert me away from on-bike tool storage, but this could be a good option to throw in your bag on a big ride or a bikepacking trip.
Because to me if 8 bits is enough for you then you must be some sort of moron.
Do you even wrench brah?
And another situation, which I surprisingly encountered recently with an fresh eagle xx1 chain, was a stiff link, presumably from some botched shift that went unnoticed... quick links and pliers alone are not going to help you fix that.
Your mileage may vary, obviously, based on some people never needing or having one in X number of decades of riding.
Why break it again? That just seems like a temper tantrum
store.fixitsticks.com/collections/all-cycling/products/chain-breaker
The chain tool on my ancient heavy but alas not oft carried trusty Topeak multi tool has set the length on every new chain I have bought for the last 5-6 years since my proper one broke. Works first time every time.
Can we have a poll please. "When was the last time you used a chain tool out on the trail?"
Or even expand it to what tools have you used out on the trail.
Just carrying a spare link doesn't do shit when the busted link is still partially attached to the chain which is how it usually goes.
Call me when 10-bit version will be aired
